Athletics Nationals: Harmilan Bains, Amlan Borgohain and other youngsters that made a mark

By Jonathan Selvaraj
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last major competition of India's senior athletics calendar for 2021 ended in Warangal on Sunday with the conclusion of the National Open Athletics Championships. While none of the Indians who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics took part, there was no shortage of impressive performances at the competition, with many athletes marking themselves out as ones to watch out for over the next few years.

www.espn.com

