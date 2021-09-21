Lines form as residents flee from volcano in Spain

MADRID, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the La Palma island of Spain's Canary Islands erupted on Sunday afternoon. The eruption began at around 3:20 p.m. local time. It had been expected after the island, which has a surface area of just over 700 square kilometers and a population of some 85,000, suffered "a swarm of" around 20,000 small earthquakes over the past week.
Five hundred more people have been forced to flee their homes on the Canary island of La Palma as the ongoing volcanic eruption pushed streams of lava towards inhabited coastal areas and raised fears over the formation of clouds of toxic gas. The eruption, which began on Sunday afternoon on...
Lava from a volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma continued to cause havoc Wednesday, as hundreds of homes have been evacuated. There have been no reported fatalities or injuries. The eruption began Sunday and has intensified. According to experts, lava might continue to spew for weeks...
Residents remove their belongings from their houses as lava from a volcano eruption flows, as they are evacuated from their village in Los Llanos, on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell into a swimming pool Monday. Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell in a swimming pool on Monday, as houses were destroyed and neighborhoods were evacuated during the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years.
Acid rain from the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma will hit Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, as well as parts of the Spanish mainland, on Thursday, experts predict. The Canary Islands and the Balearics are more than 1,400 miles apart but the wind and air currents can...
Throwing a handful of belongings into her car alongside goats, chickens and a turtle, Yahaira Garcia fled her home just before the volcano erupted, belching molten lava down the mountainside. She and her husband, who live near the Bodegon Tamanca winery at the foot of La Cumbre Vieja volcano on...
LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Authorities have evacuated about 5,000 people from villages in the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma as lava spews from an erupting volcano, local officials said. The 15-meter high lava flow has already swallowed 20 houses in the village of El Paso and sections of...
LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava flowing from Spain's Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed around 100 houses but the streams were advancing slower than originally predicted, authorities said on Monday. The flow of molten rock will...
The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in the Canary Islands on Sept. 19, sending smoke and lava pouring toward a nearby town, destroying hundreds of buildings and forcing the evacuation of more than 5,500 people.
LA PALMA, Spain - An active volcano in Spain’s La Palma Island shows no signs of calming down. Ash from the volcano was so thick it shut down the La Palma Airport Saturday. However, government officials say flights resumed Sunday. Officials say two new vents opened Friday and later merged...
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Flights have been canceled and residents ordered to evacuate as a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma intensified. The volcanic eruption began Sept. 19 in Cumbre Vieja rift located in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa and is the first since 1971.
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has erupted and caused massive destruction. The black lava has destroyed around 430 buildings, including houses, schools, a church and a city bell tower. Because of the danger from both the lava and thick smoke, all flights to and from the...
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands >> Lava flowing from a volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands picked up its pace on its way to the sea today, but scientists said it was impossible to estimate when the glowing stream of molten rock would reach the shore. Authorities said the lava...
Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea. Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.
"Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
Tordesillas – La Cereal Line is a 400kV overhead line with a length of 180km from Tordesillas, Castile and Leon, Spain, to La Cereal, Madrid, Spain. Construction works on the Tordesillas – La Cereal Line started in 2015 and the project was commissioned in 2016. The Tordesillas – La Cereal...
The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
On Sunday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Hurricane Sam, a Category 4 storm that moved westward through the Atlantic Ocean, continued to strengthen. As of 11 pm, the storm was located about 850 miles off the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea, with winds gusting up to 145 mph.
A terrible video has emerged showing a live donkey being mauled by a pack of tigers. Filmed in China, the video shows men throwing a live donkey into an enclosure of several tigers. The poor animal, being attacked, is desperately trying to escape. The scene took place in the Yancheng...
Comments / 0