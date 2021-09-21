CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 2 Vs. Rams

By Mateo Caliz
Stampede Blue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams were really smart with their deployment of Aaron Donald on Sunday, as he was matched up a lot against Davenport or Glowinski, and very little against Nelson. I counted fewer than 10 snaps where the two were pitted against each other, and it was a sight to behold. Donald beat Nelson once, but other than that Big Q more than held his own against a once-in-a-generation type player. Not bad for someone with a bad back.

