Lines form as residents flee from volcano in Spain

Lebanon-Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars formed long lines as residents fled from the erupting La Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma Island, Spain, on Sept. 20. The volcano has destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes so far.

deseret.com

This volcano in Spain erupted and spewed lava everywhere

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, spewing lava into the air and into rivers toward houses and villages on the island, per Reuters. Close to 5,000 people were evacuated because of the lava. Per ABC News, there were no injuries to anyone in the area reported yet.
EUROPE
AFP

Canary islanders flee as volcano vents its fury

Throwing a handful of belongings into her car alongside goats, chickens and a turtle, Yahaira Garcia fled her home just before the volcano erupted, belching molten lava down the mountainside. He left in his car and she took hers to go and pick up her parents and their animals: four goats, two pigs, 20 chickens, 10 rabbits, four dogs and a turtle. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
knoxvilletimes.com

Volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island

MADRID, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the La Palma island of Spain's Canary Islands erupted on Sunday afternoon. The eruption began at around 3:20 p.m. local time. It had been expected after the island, which has a surface area of just over 700 square kilometers and a population of some 85,000, suffered "a swarm of" around 20,000 small earthquakes over the past week.
ENVIRONMENT
KMOV

WATCH: Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano falls into swimming pool

(CBS NEWSPATH) -- Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell into a swimming pool Monday. Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano fell in a swimming pool on Monday, as houses were destroyed and neighborhoods were evacuated during the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

Thousands flee Canaries volcano as lava streams destroy homes

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Lava flowing from the Canary Islands’ first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of 5,500 people and destroyed at least 100 houses, authorities said. The flow of molten rock was expected to reach the coast later on Monday evening, potentially triggering more explosions,...
WORLD
Columbian

Islanders flee Spanish volcano as lava swallows homes

TODOQUE, Canary Islands — A wall of lava up to 40 feet high bore down on a Spanish village Wednesday as islanders scrambled to save what they could before the molten rock swallowed up their homes following a volcanic eruption. The lava, which was still spewing from Sunday’s eruption in...
WORLD
foxsanantonio.com

Incredible video shows volcano in Spain spewing lava

LA PALMA, Spain - An active volcano in Spain’s La Palma Island shows no signs of calming down. Ash from the volcano was so thick it shut down the La Palma Airport Saturday. However, government officials say flights resumed Sunday. Officials say two new vents opened Friday and later merged...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Volcano in Canary Islands disrupts air travel, sends residents fleeing

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Flights have been canceled and residents ordered to evacuate as a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma intensified. The volcanic eruption began Sept. 19 in Cumbre Vieja rift located in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa and is the first since 1971.
WORLD
insideedition.com

Volcano Eruption in Spain Miraculously Spares a Single Home

A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has erupted and caused massive destruction. The black lava has destroyed around 430 buildings, including houses, schools, a church and a city bell tower. Because of the danger from both the lava and thick smoke, all flights to and from the...
ENVIRONMENT
staradvertiser.com

Lava from volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands rolls slowly toward the sea

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands >> Lava flowing from a volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands picked up its pace on its way to the sea today, but scientists said it was impossible to estimate when the glowing stream of molten rock would reach the shore. Authorities said the lava...
EUROPE
CBS News

Spanish island residents warned to stay indoors as lava from volcano finally hits the sea

Los Llanos de Aridane, Canary Islands — Lava from a volcano on Spain's Canary Islands has reached the sea after 10 days of wiping out hundreds of homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents. Columns of steam that experts had warned could contain toxic gases shot upward when the bright red molten rock tumbled into the Atlantic Ocean at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
WORLD
