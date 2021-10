The Euro has fallen significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday to reach just below the 1.17 level. The 1.17 level has been important several times, and at this juncture if we can break down below the lows of the last couple of days, I think the downside will accelerate in this pair, and it is worth noting that we continue to see a lot of choppy behavior, with perhaps the US dollar strengthening due to the fact that the interest rates in America are picking up. That obviously makes the greenback much more attractive than the Euro, and that is playing out on the chart.

