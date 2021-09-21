CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of homes destroyed as lava pours from volcano in Spain

Lebanon-Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted in the Canary Islands on Sept. 19, sending smoke and lava pouring toward a nearby town, destroying hundreds of buildings and forcing the evacuation of more than 5,500 people.

lebanon-express.com

The Independent

Watch live as lava pours and smoke rises from volcano on La Palma

Burning lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma started pouring onto the streets in the early hours of Tuesday morning. About 5,000 people were evacuated from the path of the molten lava which poured towards houses and hotels in the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed up from...
WORLD
newscentermaine.com

Watch church tower collapse from Spanish volcano's lava

TODOQUE, Spain — A church on the Spanish island of La Palma crumbled on Sunday after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque and reached the building. The dramatic scene caught on camera by TV Canarias showed a cloud of dense smoke engulfing the bell tower of the church before it collapsed, disappearing from the horizon.
RELIGION
foxsanantonio.com

Incredible video shows volcano in Spain spewing lava

LA PALMA, Spain - An active volcano in Spain’s La Palma Island shows no signs of calming down. Ash from the volcano was so thick it shut down the La Palma Airport Saturday. However, government officials say flights resumed Sunday. Officials say two new vents opened Friday and later merged...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma: Volcano roars back to life and begins ejecting lava again as hundreds confined to homes

A volcano on La Palma island has begun ejecting lava again after a lull following an eruption earlier this month that brought days of lava pouring from the mountain range.Witnesses told Reuters on Monday that spurts of lava emerged from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the early evening and snaked down the dark mountainside after a period of several hours without explosions.Hundreds of people in coastal villages on the Spanish island, which neighbours Tenerife, are already hunkered down in anticipation of lava which was emitted in previous days reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas.“Activating and deactivating is logical,...
SPAIN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Spain Volcano Lava Reaches Atlantic Ocean

(Spain) -- Lava from an erupting volcano in Spain is reaching the ocean and raising fears of toxic gas and explosions. It's flowing into the water and could set off a chemical reaction affecting breathing and irritating eyes and skin. The volcano erupted ten days ago in the Canary Islands, destroying hundreds of homes, schools, and some banana plantations.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

La Palma flights resume as volcanic lava reaches sea

A commercial flight flew into La Palma in the Canary Islands on Wednesday, the first since an erupting volcano forced a weekend airport closure, the plane landing hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.  Although the volcano is still erupting, La Palma's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with a first flight from the neighbouring island of Tenerife landing at 1230 GMT.  "Flights to #LaPalma have resumed," local airline Binter tweeted, saying it was due to "an improvement in security conditions" on the tiny island which has an area of 708 square kilometres (273 square miles).
WORLD
IFLScience

Watch As Flowing Lava Wipes Out Church Tower During La Palma Eruption

- The lava made its way down the steep slopes of the volcano towards the shore, taking with it many buildings in Todoque and surrounding areas. As of Monday, the lava was around 800 meters (2600 feet) from the sea, which will pose new risks if it connects with the water. Officials now have to be aware of the possibilities of plumes of water vapor combined with toxic volcanic gases shopting into the sky if contact is made, risking respiratory problems and burns for locals.
RELIGION
AFP

Canaries volcano lava reaches sea, raising toxic gas fears

Lava from an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands has reached the ocean, volcanologists said, raising fear of toxic gases being released as the lava hits the sea water. "The lava flow has reached the sea at Playa Nueva," the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) said on Twitter Tuesday night.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
