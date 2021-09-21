Can Your Travel Companions Visit You In First Class?
Say you’re traveling with friends or family, and you’re split between different cabins. Is it appropriate for someone in economy to visit someone in first class, for example? Generally speaking, the rule is that you can visit guests in a “lower” cabin, but you can’t go up to a “higher” cabin to visit someone. The exact details of the policies vary by airline, but I don’t know of any airline that officially allows guests to visit someone in a higher cabin, at least as a rule.onemileatatime.com
