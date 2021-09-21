CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
APAC receives excellence in paving award

By Staff report
 9 days ago
Submitted photo The Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association has honored APAC-MS, Inc. with an  excellence in paving award. Pictured are Sam Lewis, Jeff Goodman, Keith Whitlow, David Dukeminier, Henry Grace, Sammy Grace, Jim Vaughner, Johnny Horn, Cliff Clayton, Garrith Thompson, Deondre Hodges, Ray Arrington, Wes Sanders, Jimmy Rush, Marlin Brown, Charles Hamilton, Marcos McMillian.

The Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) has announced the following companies and crew members for their excellence in paving awards.

Award categories and winners are:

Best Interstate Mill & Overlay – APAC-MS, Inc. – Lauderdale County

Best Mill and Overlay – APAC-MS, Inc. – Monroe County

Best Municipal Paving – ADCAMP, Inc. – Rankin County

Best New Construction / Reconstruction – Lehman-Roberts Co., Inc. – Yalobusha County

Best Thinlift Overlay – Huey P. Stockstill, LLC – Jackson County

Best Ultra Thin Overlay – Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC – Marion County

The award winners were chosen by a committee of their peers and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials using a metrics-based grading system.

“The work that was completed on these projects exemplifies the quality controls and expertise these contractors and agency personnel implement every day in Mississippi’s road paving projects,” said Michael Arnemann, MAPA executive director. “The taxpayers of Mississippi are really the winner in this situation as they are provided the most cost-effective, safe, and reliable pavement for their daily travel.”

