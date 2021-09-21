CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Hunt County, area under rising danger of fires

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
9 days ago
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGAnP_0c39x0xp00

After multiple fire calls across Hunt County and the region Monday, today may also be a busy one for area fire departments.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County and much of the surrounding counties in North Texas under “high” or “very high” dangers of grass fire today, due in part to the worsening drought conditions and the gusty winds out of the north associated with a powerful cold front.

Hunt County is not currently under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are urging anyone considering a controlled burn to use extreme caution.

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

