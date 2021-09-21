Hunt County, area under rising danger of fires

After multiple fire calls across Hunt County and the region Monday, today may also be a busy one for area fire departments.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has listed Hunt County and much of the surrounding counties in North Texas under “high” or “very high” dangers of grass fire today, due in part to the worsening drought conditions and the gusty winds out of the north associated with a powerful cold front.

Hunt County is not currently under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are urging anyone considering a controlled burn to use extreme caution.