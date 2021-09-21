CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open banking objectives a decade away for over a third of UK finance firms

By Karl Flinders,
Computer Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a third of UK financial services firms expect it to take at least 10 years to complete their open banking plans, according to a survey across Europe. The survey, commissioned by Swedish open banking fintech Tink, which is now part of Visa, found that 34% of firms in the UK expected it take over a decade to achieve open banking objectives, while 28% said it would take less than five years and 38% expected it to take between five and 10 years.

www.computerweekly.com

