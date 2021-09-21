CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts held tryout for 4 players

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for four players on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

This seemed to be more of a random workout rather than the team looking for specific positions. The four players included wide receiver Anthony Johnson, tight end David Wells, offensive tackle Derwin Gray and safety Ronnell Perkins.

The Colts are dealing with injuries at just about every position. The most important one comes at quarterback where Carson Wentz has not one but two ankle sprains. It’s unclear whether he will be playing in the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The Colts are also dealing with injuries to right tackle Braden Smith (foot), left guard Quenton Nelson (back), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf).

The Colts started 0-2 for the first time since 2017 and will be looking to bounce back in their first divisional game of the season.

