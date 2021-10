The real estate market is always changing, and if you are buying or selling a home—especially a luxury property—it is important to understand. the current market conditions. The Richmond area saw a decrease in active inventory, which is the current number of homes for sale. Compared to last August, the total number of homes available this month listed at more than $750,000 was lower by 37.0% and lower by 39.7% compared to August 2019.

