CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Should Philly get a WNBA team? | Pro/Con

inquirer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WNBA playoffs start September 23, raising the hopes of the eight teams competing for the title. One city that had zero shot this year was Philadelphia. Philly currently has no WNBA team, having dissolved former women’s basketball squads that at the time didn’t attract large fan bases or much financial support. But as women’s basketball grows more popular, enthusiasts like Delco native Natasha Cloud, who plays for the Washington Mystics, have been trying for months to get us a team.

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
New York Post

Katie Nolan out at ESPN after show gets canceled

Katie Nolan made her divorce from ESPN official Wednesday. “I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
KTLA

NBA releases COVID protocols to teams, details rules for unvaccinated players

The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how unvaccinated players will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated teammates or staff, […]
NBA
The Spun

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career. Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
Person
Ticha Penicheiro
Person
Dawn Staley
97.9 KICK FM

Video of an Abandoned NBA Players Massive Dream Home in Illinois

A Mega Mansion that was supposed to be the dream home for an NBA player now sits abandoned in Illinois, and the video of what inside has to be seen to be believed. The video (which does have some graphic graffiti just to warn you) says the property was actually purchased way back in 1989, and that it was refinanced multiple times since then, but the last time the property was for sale was in 2013. Now, this video is a year old so things could have changed with the property since then BUT the video is still a fascinating watch nonetheless.
NBA
Variety

Katie Nolan, Digital Sports Media Upstart, Leaves ESPN

Katie Nolan, who captured attention in recent years for her facility with digital sports media, has left ESPN about four years after jumping to the Disney sports outlet from Fox Sports. Nolan on Wednesday released a statement on social media telling followers that “I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.” She joined the company in October of 2017. “We thank Katie for her contributions to ESPN and wish her luck in the future,” ESPN said in a statement. While Nolan contributed to several of ESPN’s traditional TV programs, she was...
ENTERTAINMENT
ESPN

2021 WNBA playoffs: Which teams are in, who can clinch next and full playoff schedule through WNBA Finals

Editor's note: For the full playoff schedule, click here. The New York Liberty clinched the eighth and final playoff spot. With the 2021 WNBA regular season ending Sunday, one playoff berth remains to be claimed. But we know now which four teams will have byes to start the playoffs: the Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball Court#Wnba Playoffs#Philly#Delco#The Washington Mystics#Inquirer#Reebok#Gatorade Refinery29#Atlanta Dream#Democratic#Wells Fargo#The White House#Apollo
CBS LA

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Unvaccinated NBA Players

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered a powerful message to the league suggesting that all unvaccinated players and staff should be removed from their teams. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an article published in Rolling Stone. Earlier this year, the NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, “a new annual honor that will recognize a current...
NBA
Derrick

Sun, Aces get to rest, watch early WNBA postseason matchups

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun have dominated opponents this season, winning their last 14 games en route to the best record in the WNBA. That earned the Sun a double bye in the playoffs that begin Thursday. And if history is any indication, they are in a good spot to reach the finals. Since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016, the No. 1 seed has reached the championship round every year. They are favored to win it all, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
BASKETBALL
FiveThirtyEight

The Stat That Defines Each WNBA Playoff Team

The WNBA is a collection of the finest basketball talent in the world. Who wins and loses is determined by an almost endless collection of factors, a movable chessboard around a basketball court, skill and intellect and physicality in new and unpredictable permutations. Accordingly, I am here to boil down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
WNBA
SkySports

Three WNBA teams battling for eighth seed on final day of regular season

On Sunday the curtain closes on the regular season but with three teams still with a chance of taking the eighth and last spot in the WNBA playoffs. The New York Liberty came out strong to start the season like being freed from years of being locked in the purgatory of irrelevance since Bill Laimbeer left in 2017. A couple of rising stars and some great veterans meant the youngsters would be able to learn quickly and compete.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

2021 WNBA playoffs -- Predicting which team wins the championship

Sorry, Seattle, no one on our panel is picking you to repeat. In fact, in our 2021 WNBA playoff predictions, the majority of experts tabbed the reigning WNBA champion Storm to get upset at home in the second round. So which team is the 2021 front-runner? The top-seeded Connecticut Sun...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy