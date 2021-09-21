CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Britain’s energy crisis has been years in the making, thanks to the Conservatives | Ed Davey

By Ed Davey
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DyFF_0c39slmI00
Estimated electricity bill with lightbulb. Photograph: Rosemary Roberts/Alamy

Rocketing heating bills owing to dramatic gas price rises are just the latest chapter in Britain’s mounting cost of living crisis. From food price-hikes to increasing transport costs, this new bout of inflation is hitting essential goods – and that means the poorest people will be hit the hardest. So no one should be surprised that Boris Johnson has dismissed these problems. He wants us to think it’s all a global problem, with nothing unique to the UK. And he wants us to think it will all be over quickly.

Of course, the reality is somewhat different. While rising gas prices are a global phenomenon, British consumers will be hit hard because energy policy in the last six years has been an unmitigated disaster – with fewer homes being insulated and with measures for diversifying the UK away from overdependence on gas needlessly stalled. Within the last 18 months alone, the Conservatives have launched, mismanaged and then scrapped a Green Home Grant scheme; their flagship policy to help people cut their heating bills failed totally, and nothing has been put in its place.

Johnson’s botched Brexit deal is unquestionably a UK-only phenomenon and a major cause of rising food prices. The shortages of lorry drivers, farm workers and staff in the food processing sector – from chicken processing units to abattoirs – are adding to these pressures.

Despite the lowest paid being among the worst hit by these Conservative policy failures, Johnson seems determined to make it even worse for them – by slashing support and raising taxes for the low paid. The Conservatives’ cut to universal credit will plunge an estimated more than 800,000 people into poverty. On top of that, their unfair and manifesto-breaking increase to national insurance will disproportionately hit the young and those on low and middle incomes.

Our carers, nurses and other vital frontline workers sacrificed so much during the pandemic to keep the country going. Many of them are on low pay. A NHS healthcare assistant, for instance, is likely to be on universal credit, and the combined impact of the cut and NI rise will mean a £940 hit to their income, more than wiping out the 3% pay rise announced earlier this year.

And that’s before rising prices make it even worse. Last month’s rise in year-on-year inflation was 3% – with the monthly rise of 0.6% in August being the largest increase ever recorded using the Treasury’s favourite CPIH measure of inflation. The timing of this new cost-of-living crisis could not have been worse. Millions of families already struggling will now face rising energy bills as we enter the colder months.

As secretary of state for energy and climate change, I was proud of the role the Liberal Democrats played in weaning the UK off both coal and gas – for instance, when we nearly quadrupled the UK’s renewable energy between 2010 and 2015. Our policies led to massive investment in onshore and offshore wind and solar, and brought in new standards for zero-carbon housing and tough regulations on energy firms to force them to promote home insulation to cut customers’ heating bills and tackle fuel poverty. From promoting district heat networks to pushing National Grid and Norway’s StattNet to build the world’s longest subsea cable to link the UK to cheap hydropower, we were developing the low-carbon energy infrastructure to tackle climate change and improve the UK’s energy security.

Most of that stopped under the Conservatives after 2015. They privatised our Green Investment Bank, scrapped new homes standards, stopped onshore wind, damaged our solar industry and failed to take any serious new initiatives. Indeed, energy policy has effectively been stalled for six years.

And guess what? Tory climate sceptic backbenchers and their backers are now arguing that the current energy crisis shows why we must scrap green levies and subsidies for the renewables industry. This isn’t just wrong because it would be embarrassing ahead of the forthcoming Glasgow Cop26 summit. It’s factually wrong. Almost all of the renewable power plants built thanks to Liberal Democrat policies are now paying the consumer back : with the wholesale price of power so high because of increased fossil fuel prices, renewables pay back the difference between a higher wholesale market price and the guaranteed price (“the strike price”) in their contract.

The Conservatives’ failure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis is just the latest example of the party taking people for granted. In the Chesham and Amersham byelection , so many lifelong Conservative voters told us that Johnson’s incompetence and lack of decency would cause them to vote for us. They felt taken for granted by the prime minister. A Conservative winter of discontent could yet see that light go on for many of the party’s other former supporters.

  • Ed Davey is leader of the Liberal Democrat party and a former secretary of state for energy and climate change

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged young people on Thursday to keep up their pressure on world leaders, praising them for "setting a powerful example" ahead of a vital climate summit next month. "The window of opportunity to prevent the worst impacts of the climate crisis is closing quickly," he told hundreds of youth activists gathered in Milan. "We know what needs to be done and we have the tools to do it. Young people have been in the forefront of putting forward positive solutions, advocating for climate justice and holding leaders to account." The COP26 UN climate summit, which begins October 31 in Glasgow, is being billed as crucial to the continued success of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Public would support government scheme to help homes scrap fossil fuel boilers, poll finds

Most Britons would support a government scheme to help households adopt low-carbon heating, such as by switching from gas boilers to heat pumps, a poll finds.A survey shared with The Independent found that 70 per cent of people would back an official grant scheme to enable people to replace their fossil fuel boilers with low-carbon heat pumps. Only 8 per cent would oppose such a scheme.And 58 per cent of people would support a scheme to offer free heat pumps to low-income households, according to the Opinium poll of 2,000 people commissioned by the climate charity Possible.Britain’s homes currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak’s £500m package to help vulnerable households with essentials branded a ‘sticking plaster’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed a £500m package of grants to help vulnerable households this winter with essentials such as food, clothing and utilities, amid warnings of a cost of living crisis.With an imminent cut in universal credit saving the government £6bn per year, the end of the furlough scheme, rising energy prices and a looming increase in national insurance contributions, the support, however, was immediately labelled a “sticking plaster”.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has faced intense criticism for pushing ahead with plans to end the £20-per-week uplift in universal credit, the £500m “households support...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour is still not trusted to run the economy, shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits

The public still does not trust Labour to run the economy, more than a decade after the financial crash, the shadow Chancellor has admitted.The party has yet to “break that narrative” that it caused the 2008 implosion, Rachel Reeves said – summed up by the notorious “there is no money” note left by Liam Byrne, a Treasury minister.Ms Reeves has used Labour’s conference to announce new spending rules, including that a Keir Starmer government would not borrow for day-to-day spending.But, asked why Labour still lagged behind the Tories for economic trust, she told a fringe meeting: “I don’t think...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Only four per cent of Britons think Brexit has gone ‘very well’

Only 4 per cent of Britons think that Brexit has gone “very well” since the end of the transition period, a new YouGov poll has suggested.A total of 6546 people responded to the pollster on Wednesday, answering the question of whether Britain had fared “well or badly” since 31 December last year.While 14 per cent of respondents believed things had gone “fairly well”, 21 per cent of those asked said the effects of Brexit had been neither positive nor negative.On the other hand, 21 per cent of those polled believed the post-Brexit period had gone “fairly badly”, with another 32...
U.K.
The Independent

UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel — the latest post-Brexit spat between the two countries.A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers...
U.K.
The Independent

Virgin Money closures spark ‘serious concerns’ as UK bank branches dwindle

Virgin Money’s latest tranche of branch closures has sparked “serious concerns” over the impact on communities and vulnerable customers after swathes have been shut across the sector.The move to axe nearly a fifth of Virgin Money’s branch network comes as rival HSBC also calls time on the last of 82 branches earmarked for closure under a programme that has been running since April.Many lenders paused branch closures in the early stages of the pandemic, but have resumed cuts in earnest.Lloyds Banking Group Sabadell-owned TSB and the Co-operative Bank have all shut branches since the start of the pandemic.Just three...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Energy Crisis#Uk#Conservatives#British#Nhs#Ni#Treasury#Democrats#National Grid#Stattnet#Green Investment Bank#Chesham#Amersham
The Independent

Petrol shortage – live: Fuel crisis ‘easing,’ say retailers amid Christmas supply concerns and tankers on road

Britain’s largest collective of petrol stations has said the fuel crisis is “easing”, echoing assurances made by Boris Johnson on Tuesday and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents two-thirds of UK filling stations, said forecourts across the UK were continuing to take deliveries – with just 27 per cent of its members reporting being out of fuel on Wednesday, down from 37 per cent yesterday.“We are expecting to see the easing continue over the next 24 hours,” PRA’s executive director Gordon Balmer said, while urging members of the public to refrain from “verbally and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australian mining giants back net-zero target

Australia's powerful mining sector has backed a 2050 net-zero carbon target, heaping pressure on the country's coal-championing government to follow suit. The Minerals Council of Australia -- which represents mining heavy hitters like BHP and Rio Tinto -- said a 2050 target was achievable through "significant investment in technology". "A more sustainable minerals sector is not only important for Australia's post-Covid recovery, it is also helping to sustain and improve the lives of millions around the world," chief executive Tania Constable said. Australia is currently one of the world's leading exporters of fossil fuels, particularly coal and natural gas.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK Labour chief struggles for impact despite Johnson's woes

Britain’s Conservative government is beset with problems, from a still-rumbling coronavirus pandemic to a fuel crisis that’s draining gas pumps across the country. This should be a great time for the country’s main opposition party.But Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is struggling to break through to a largely indifferent public. He’s hoping to change that with a speech Wednesday at the party’s annual conference, arguing that Labour is “back in business” after being out of power for a decade.Starmer has troubles of his own. Labour is deeply divided following its election disappointments. Allegations of anti-Semitism under Starmer’s hard-left predecessor,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Starmer brands Boris Johnson a ‘trickster who has performed one trick’ by delivering Brexit

Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson “a trickster who has performed his one trick” by delivering Brexit, as he cast himself as the serious leader Britain needs.In a conference speech interrupted by repeated heckles by Jeremy Corbyn supporters, the Labour leader urged the party faithful not to “comfort yourself” that the prime minister is “a bad man”.Instead, he said: “I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick.“Once he had said the words ‘Get Brexit Done’ his plan ran out. He...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Johnson insists petrol crisis ‘stabilising’ as he prepares to save for Christmas

Troops will begin training to help deliver petrol supplies as Boris Johnson said he was making preparations to deal with potential problems until “Christmas and beyond”.The Prime Minister said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.A decision to put 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, meaning they can begin training in case they are required.A further 150 drivers’ mates are also ready to help out as part of the military effort.“They’re still on standby but can now start training now it’s approved,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No thank you, prime minister’: Lorry drivers decline Boris Johnson’s Christmas visa offer

Boris Johnson’s proposed three-month working visa for European truckers is not proving a popular prospect for some European lorry drivers.On Sunday the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that has caused fuel pumps to run dry and massive queues at forecourts across the country.However the visa only lasts until 24 December, which Jakub Pajka – a Polish truck driver who quit his job in the UK after Brexit – said was not long enough to be worthwhile.Speaking from behind the wheel of...
POLITICS
AFP

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

The UK government on Tuesday faced calls for nurses, police, teachers and other key workers to be given priority at petrol pumps, as the army was put on standby to ease a fuel supply crisis. Filling stations across the country have seen long, snaking queues of frustrated and angry motorists concerned that a shortage of tanker drivers could lead to pumps running dry. But four days of panic-buying, even as the government insisted there was no shortage of fuel stocks, has left some frontline public sector workers unable to get to work. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there were "tentative signs of stabilisation", as filling stations were restocked, although that has not yet shortened queues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Social media blamed as panic-buying continues

People who post videos and pictures on social media of tankers refilling petrol stations are fuelling panic buying at forecourts, an industry leader has claimed. Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), said consumers were watching the footage then rushing to the station in question to fill up their cars, further depleting supplies.His comments come less than 24 hours after prime minister Boris Johnson put the army on standby to deal with the crisis should they be needed, despite earlier assurances from George Eustice, the environment secretary, that there were "no plans" to call in the troops.Drivers are...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK's Johnson says COVID bereaved will have role in inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he will appoint a chair this year to the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and that bereaved families will have a role in the proceedings.Following a “very emotional” meeting with the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, Johnson said the experiences of those who have suffered a loss during the pandemic would form a major part of the public inquiry.“And obviously, there’s very little I could say to mitigate their own suffering," he said. “But what I did say was that we were determined to make sure that the experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy