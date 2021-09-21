CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gran Turismo 7 Pre-Orders Go Live on PS Store, 25th Anniversary Edition Detailed

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its release for PlayStation 5 and PS4, Gran Turismo 7 is now available for pre-order on the PS Store. The base PS5 version costs £69.99/$69.99 and is packaged with various digital goodies if you decide to commit to the purchase ahead of time. Pre-order bonuses are 100,000 CR (in-game credit), the Toyota Castrol TOM'S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), and the Porsche 917K Living Legend. The same items are then bundled with pre-orders of the PS4 version, which is priced at £59.99/$59.99. The lead image above is what the three cars look like.

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

Porsche Teases Mystery Car in Gran Turismo 7 Trailer

Just a couple of days after the big Gran Turismo 7 launch announcement video, Porsche has released its own brand-focused, independent game trailer, and it contains something of a mystery. Originally published by Porsche Japan and then subsequently appearing on the main Porsche Facebook page, the clip features a lot...
CARS
wmleader.com

Gran Turismo 7 has an always-online campaign

Gran Turismo 7 has an always-online campaign mode. While these requirements are increasingly par for the course, particularly in sports and racing games with big career modes, that doesn’t mean the series’ community is particularly happy about it. The requirement was subtly mentioned in a PlayStation Blog post a day...
MLB
psu.com

Gran Turismo 7 Has Ray Tracing On PS5, But It’s Restricted To Replays

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital has revealed that ray-tracing will be featured in the PS5 version of the upcoming racer, but it will only be implemented in replays. Speaking during a chinwag with Game Watch, Kazunori Yamauchi, the head of Polyphony Digital and the brains behind the Gran Turismo series, confirmed that ray-tracing will have its limits in GT7.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

All ‘Gran Turismo 7’ editions are priced the same across each region

Today’s announcement of the pre-order items and editions of Gran Turismo 7 also revealed that the price for each edition is the same across each region. Releasing on March 4 2022, the Standard Edition of Gran Turismo 7 is $59.99/£59.99 on PS4 and $69.99/£69.99 on PS5. When the game releases the PS4 Standard Edition can be upgraded to the PS5 Edition for an extra $10/£10 as well.
RETAIL
gamerevolution.com

Here’s when iPhone 13 pre-orders go live

This week’s Apple Event 2021 live stream gave consumers their first look at the all-new iPhone 13 range. Many iOS users are looking to get their hands on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max. They can do just that very soon, as, starting tomorrow, it’ll be possible to pre-order iPhone 13 across the globe. As a hot commodity, potential purchasers will need to be available at the pre-order launch time to stand the best chance of securing a new Apple iPhone handset.
CELL PHONES
gtplanet.net

New Gran Turismo 7 4K Screenshots of Pre-Order Bonus Cars

Gran Turismo 7 pre-orders officially opened on Tuesday, and if you reserve your copy early, you’ll be rewarded with 100,000 in-game credits and a “3 Car Pack” of bonus content including the Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol Tom’s), Porsche 917 Living Legend, and Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model. The...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Gran Turismo 7 Will Offer Cross-Generation Multiplayer Support

The Gran Turismo series has been around for ages. The franchise got its start back on the original PlayStation console platform and continues to thrive today. We always see a Gran Turismo game on the latest Sony console hardware, and we know that the next mainline installment is coming. Gran Turismo 7 will be launching next year, and best of all, it’s a game that you can pick up for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

Gran Turismo 7 offers preorder bonuses

Sony has announced the 25th Anniversary Edition and the bonus items you get with Launch Edition for Gran Turismo 7. Fans who get the Launch Edition at any participating retailers will get bonus in-game items: Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra; Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth); Porsche 917K Living Legend; and 100,000 in-game Credits.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Pre-Orders Now Open For Alwa’s Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition

Pre-orders For Physical And Digical Copies Of Alwa’s Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition Close On October 17. Released on Steam 2017 and later ported to consoles, Alwa’s Awakening was a heartfelt love letter to the 8-bit era that did a great job of capturing the look and feel of some long-forgotten NES classic. However, if you’ve ever daydreamed about what it’d be like to actually play the game on your Nintendo, you’re in luck because Alwa’s Awakening: The 8-Bit Edition is now available for pre-order courtesy of Retro-Bit Publishing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Gran Turismo 7 Pre-order Bonuses Revealed; PS4 to PS5 Upgrade Not Free

Toyota Castrol TOM'S Supra (cars will be waiting in the in-game garage);. 100,000 KR (credits - in-game currency) Offer applies only to boxed editions of the game, the price of which will vary slightly depending on the store. CD with the PS5 version of the game and digital edition voucher...
VIDEO GAMES
MotorBiscuit

These Iconic Cars Come With Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 (GT7) is easily one of the most anticipated racing games of the last five years. Fans anticipated that GT7 would release along with the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Sony kept hope alive by releasing several teasers for Gran Turismo 7, which suggested that the game would release in 2021. In the meantime, Gran Turismo became an Olympic sport.
TECHNOLOGY
pushsquare.com

Get Up Close and Personal with Gran Turismo 7's Pre-Order Cars

Gran Turismo 7 has been available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store as of Tuesday, with a base version and a 25th Anniversary Edition up for grabs. Committing cash to either one will net you some sweet pre-order cars, and courtesy of hardcore fansite GT Planet, we now have the chance to get up close and personal with them. Sony shared screenshots of the three high-speed vehicles with the site, all of which you can view below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gran Turismo 7: Here's What Comes in Each Edition

Gran Turismo 7 is set to release for PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022. Like earlier installments in the long-running series, GT7 is a racing sim that offers many modes to play, cars to collect, and tracks on which to burn rubber both online and off. It's available for preorder now (see it on Amazon).
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Apple Store offline ahead of iPhone 13 pre-orders

The iPhone 13 was made official earlier this week, the handsets will be available to pre-order from today and the Apple Store is now offline. Apple will start taking pre-orders on the new iPhone 13 range from 1PM UK time today and from 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the USA.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

These are the best places to pre-order a Surface Go 3

The Surface Go family may not be on the bleeding edge of technology, but it’s a great little tablet/laptop for many users. It’s small and lightweight, even compared to other Surface models, and it still provides enough power for all kinds of everyday tasks. Microsoft recently announced the Surface Go 3, a big step up for the lineup, and you can pre-order it right now.
ELECTRONICS
droidgamers.com

Townscaper Pre-Registration Now Live on the Play Store

We’ve been excited about Townscaper for a while now, and we’ve got some good news to share with you about the organic city builder today. Pre-registration for the game is now live on the Play Store. The game has been out on Switch and PC for a while now, and...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Lemnis Gate: Windows Edition - Pre-Order on Win

Last on sale - Release date 28 Sep 2021. Lemnis Gate is a time-warping, turn-based, multiplayer combat strategy FPS. Over five alternating turns taking place in a 25” time-loop, you are called to master the unique abilities of a varied cast of deep-space operatives and outskill, outsmart, and outmanoeuvre your opponent in mind-bending, four-dimensional battles.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Prepare to Venture Beyond the Void as Chorus Pre-orders Go Live

Chorus is an exciting sci-fi adventure where you play as Nara, an ace pilot with a haunted past, alongside her sentient starfighter, Forsaken, as you unravel their mysterious backstory and join their fight for redemption. A cinematic single-player experience, Chorus empowers you with devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities, known as...
VIDEO GAMES

