Gran Turismo 7 Pre-Orders Go Live on PS Store, 25th Anniversary Edition Detailed
Ahead of its release for PlayStation 5 and PS4, Gran Turismo 7 is now available for pre-order on the PS Store. The base PS5 version costs £69.99/$69.99 and is packaged with various digital goodies if you decide to commit to the purchase ahead of time. Pre-order bonuses are 100,000 CR (in-game credit), the Toyota Castrol TOM'S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth), and the Porsche 917K Living Legend. The same items are then bundled with pre-orders of the PS4 version, which is priced at £59.99/$59.99. The lead image above is what the three cars look like.www.pushsquare.com
