Good Off-Day for the Cubs, Vaccine Mandate for Players in the AFL, Lester’s Big Win, and Other Cubs Bullets

I have a really hard time letting a particular type of criticism go, and it’s an admitted character flaw when you’re writing for public consumption and you invite criticism. The specific type goes something like this: commenter or tweeter or facebooker or emailer rips me for making what they perceive to be an obviously stupid point … but I feel like they’ve missed what I actually wrote (and I feel like I made the point clearly). It’s almost impossible to correct the record in those situations, so I’m left stewing in my own juices feeling like I’m getting ripped for something I didn’t actually say. I need to just get over it, but man, I struggle with it.

