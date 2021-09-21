CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Off-Day for the Cubs, Vaccine Mandate for Players in the AFL, Lester’s Big Win, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wife is leading the charge on a clothing purge in the house, and although my wardrobe was already pretty much down to t-shirts and gym shorts, I didn’t realize that I did have one herd that merited thinning: my underwear. It just gathers over the years, I guess, and unless you soil ’em or tear ’em, why get rid of any, right? But she’s right. Forty+ pairs is … nuts.

www.bleachernation.com

5 On Your Side

What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday. The Redbirds rallied Thursday afternoon, with Paul Goldschmidt hitting two long home runs. It ended 8 to 5, Cardinals. He was named the YouTube Player of the Game after YouTube showed the broadcast.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs attempt to win series at Philadelphia

Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks always seems to end his seasons on a high note. He will try to maintain that reputation when he takes the mound against the host Philadelphia Phillies in the rubber game of the three-game series on Thursday evening. Hendricks has been a late-season starever since...
MLB
MLB

Schwindel's HR, attitude key for Cubs in loss

PHILADELPHIA -- It's not often that a home run by a visiting player -- in Philadelphia of all places -- elicits an ovation loud enough to drown out the boos of the home fans. Then again, it's not often that a group of fans sitting behind the visitor's dugout sport custom T-shirts with a player's face plastered on them, and his moniker scrawled underneath.
MLB
doorcountydailynews.com

Brewers get to 90th win by beating Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers shaved their magic number down to two games with an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The game went scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when the Cubs scored four runs. The Brewers answered in the next half inning with three runs, including RBIs from Christian Yelich and Luis Urias.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

A good look at Alfonso Rivas, from the University of Arizona to the Cubs

People lately have been commenting on Alfonso Rivas’ easygoing demeanor, and also his line-drive stroke. The former Arizona Wildcat is doing well for himself, I’m pleased to see. He’s a potential star, in my eyes, and I don’t think I’m alone thinking that. I can attest that he’s had both...
MLB
MLB

Cubs sent reeling by Crew's late rally

MILWAUKEE -- The Cubs arrived at American Family Field on Friday with the goal of giving the Brewers as tough a time as possible. A division crown is inevitable for Milwaukee, but Chicago hoped to delay the party. "I don't think you ever really enjoy the division rival celebrating in...
MLB
95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Clinch Postseason Spot With Win Over Cubs

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — Josh Hader navigated a walk, a single, and a double-steal in the 9th inning to strand the game-tying run at second base and send the Milwaukee Brewers to the Postseason for the 4th straight year via a 6-4 win over the Cubs on Saturday. The Brewer’s...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Wisdom and Hoerner Done, Hendricks Wraps, the Most NL Players Ever, and Other Cubs Bullets

Today’s song stuck in the head is ‘Stand By Me,’ but I *KNOW* I haven’t actually heard it any time recently. So how did that one get in there? Did I hear it and purge that part from my brain, and thus I’m just wrong about not hearing it (despite being super confident)? Did some line in the song pop into my head for other external reasons and then I started mentally singing that line? Or was it truly just a spontaneous burst in my mind, for no traceable reason at all?
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Still Finding Ways to Make History, Rivas Pros and Cons, I Got Roasted, Javy Kind, and Other Cubs Bullets

I have a really hard time letting a particular type of criticism go, and it’s an admitted character flaw when you’re writing for public consumption and you invite criticism. The specific type goes something like this: commenter or tweeter or facebooker or emailer rips me for making what they perceive to be an obviously stupid point … but I feel like they’ve missed what I actually wrote (and I feel like I made the point clearly). It’s almost impossible to correct the record in those situations, so I’m left stewing in my own juices feeling like I’m getting ripped for something I didn’t actually say. I need to just get over it, but man, I struggle with it.
NFL
MLB

Lester's 200 wins: An increasingly rare feat

The Cardinals’ 5-2 victory over the Brewers on Monday night in Milwaukee was important for St. Louis’ soaring postseason hopes, but it also brought about a major individual milestone. Veteran left-hander Jon Lester, who started and allowed two runs over six innings, notched his 200th career win. The baseball world...
MLB
Daily Herald

Cubs get best of Lester, but bullpen can't stop Cards streak

A topic of conversation on the St. Louis side after the Cardinals extended their winning streak to 15 in a row was a meeting on the mound with starter Jon Lester in the fifth inning. The former Cubs left-hander was losing some steam on his fastball, and Cardinals manager Mike...
MLB
South Bend Tribune

SB Cubs close season with win in extra innings

The South Bend Cubs closed out their 2021 season on a high note Sunday. The Cubs rallied to edge a strong Quad Cities team 5-4 in 10 innings at Modern Woodmen Park. South Bend plated a pair of runs in the top of the 10th frame and then held on in the bottom of the inning to claim the win in High A minor league baseball action.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Chicago Sun-Times

Manager David Ross celebrates Jon Lester after former Cub wins 200th game

You’ll never find manager David Ross rooting for the Cardinals. Unless it’s a day off for the Cubs and his good friend Jon Lester is going for a big milestone. That’s exactly what happened Monday as the former Cubs ace won his 200th game as a member of the team’s archrival.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Ace Jon Lester Adds 200th Win to Decorated Career

Jon Lester adds 200th career win to decorated career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs ace Jon Lester added another accomplishment to his decorated résumé Monday evening with the Cardinals. Lester picked up his 200th career win, the 119th pitcher in MLB history to hit the mark, as...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Mills Gets Miffed, Megill Gets Mixed, Reds and Cardinals Get Switched, and Other Cubs Bullets

I just got my flu shot this week, so that’s good. Don’t forget to get yours! No sense in getting sick if you don’t have to. • Alec Mills was chapped when he got pulled with two outs in the 5th inning last night, turning around a bit in frustration, shaking his head, and muttering some choice things to himself as he walked off. To be honest, I barely even noticed. Starters never like getting pulled in moments like that, and it was hardly an over-the-top demonstration. But Mills still felt a little bad about it after the game (Cubs.com):
MLB
bleachernation.com

Losing to the Brewers is Standard, Wick’s Night, Hoerner’s Return, Boddy Out, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Family is doing pictures today, so I am gonna have to gussy myself up shortly. TIME FOR MY FINEST T-SHIRT AND GYM SHORTS!. • The Cubs have now lost 10 straight against the Brewers, many of them falling into the “OOF” category like last night’s blown lead. Ten games is almost the entire difference between the Brewers and the second place Cardinals in the Central. Playing the Brewers has not been great for the Cubs this year. Or in recent years.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

With two weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season, again the only one of the “Big Three” — Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo — who appears guaranteed of a postseason spot is Bryant. Here’s how those three, and some other former Cubs, did over the past week. Javier...
MLB

