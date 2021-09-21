Securing the energy revolution and IoT future

November natural gas closed up 5.4 cents last week to $5.20 per million Btus Friday, down from the September high of $5.695, but still near its highest prices in over seven years. Many factors have contributed to the higher prices, but it mainly started in 2020 when the pandemic erupted, world oil demand fell, Saudi Arabia temporarily increased production and oil prices plummeted, causing U.S. oil fields to close and natural gas production to be curtailed. In early September, Hurricane Ida shut production in the Gulf and the Department of Energy shows U.S. natural gas supplies down 16% from a year ago. Technically speaking, spot natural gas prices have been trending higher since April and broke above the 2018 high of $4.93 in early September, helped by Hurricane Ida. The weekly stochastic suggests prices could be nearing a peak, at least temporarily, but prices haven't broken their upward momentum or made a new low yet.

