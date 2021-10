Mark Stoops will get a defensive test this week when Kentucky faces off against Luke Doty as the South Carolina quarterback gets his first start on Saturday. “Really impressed with Luke,” Stoops said on the Wednesday SEC coaches media teleconference. “He hasn’t had quite a few live team reps prior to last week. To see him step in there against such a talented defense on the road, he made some really tough throws. You can see why they were so high on him coming into the year. … He’s a strong guy who can run the ball when necessary and make some really tough throws.”

