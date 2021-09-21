Six Essential Sly & Robbie Releases on Bandcamp
For nearly five decades, drummer Sly Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare have cultivated a fruitful partnership. As celebrated session musicians and instrumentalists on their own productions, the duo has played on an estimated 200,000+ songs. The duo has described their initial meeting in the ‘70s as being “like magic.” Since then, the combination of Dunbar’s nimble drumming and Shakespeare’s driving and melodic bass have melded to create one of the most distinct sounds in recorded music.daily.bandcamp.com
