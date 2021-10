Varying vaccination rates worldwide will hamper economic growth in some nations and create an uneven recovery from the pandemic, a leading global organization said. While the worst of the pandemic may be behind the global economy, how each individual nation will recover from the economic calamity of 2020 remains to be seen, according to an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report published Tuesday. Vaccination rates, fresh surges of coronavirus, continued economic restrictions and supply chain delays will all factor into the global recovery.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO