The blush duos are stupidly expensive; it’s Tom Ford, so I wouldn’t have expected affordable, but the $90 price tag seemed inordinately high relative to the brand’s other products, including their single blushes. I am happy to report that the texture of the duos seemed much better than anticipated; they were soft and more yielding without being powdery–I was fearing for stiffness–but I was surprised at just how similar the duos were. There are two that I don’t have, which are rosier/pinker for sure, but these four feel like they could have just been left as two and added two more duos (like a deeper berry/plum, maybe true red).

