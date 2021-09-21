CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport man killed in motorcycle crash identified

By Emily Andersen
Quad Cities Onlines
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Davenport man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening has been identified by the Davenport Police Department as 51-year-old John Funte Sr. The motorcycle was the lone vehicle involved, according to the Davenport Police Department. The crash occurred at approximately 7:04 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Pine Street. Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the crash.

qconline.com

