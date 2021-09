— Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to have another major surgery following lingering spinal issues. His wife, Sharon, told The Daily Mail while he’s been working on recovery for the last three years, he needs to go under the knife again. She said she’s most excited about him getting back on stage with his friends. The Prince of Darkness tripped and fell in 2019 which aggravated his 16-year-old neck injury. At the time, he said he was in so much pain he thought he was going to die.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO