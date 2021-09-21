CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK energy crisis: Govt in CO2 deal to avert food shortages

By DANICA KIRKA, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The British government agreed Tuesday to support an American-owned firm that produces much of the U.K.'s carbon dioxide, a deal designed to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis triggered by soaring energy costs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government would provide...

