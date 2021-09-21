CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson Says Vaccine Booster Provides Increased Protection Against COVID-19

By Trace William Cowen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we dive into the latest news from Johnson & Johnson, let’s start with a semi-friendly reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson shared data (still to be peer-reviewed) showing that boosters complementing its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine provided increased protection. In a statement, Paul Stoffels, M.D.—the Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee at J&J—summarized the findings of the newly released data as being “critical” in the continued fight against the pandemic.

