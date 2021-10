ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Only 11 of the state’s 797 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are children, and cases in schools represent “a small fraction” of cases statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Thursday. But the governor also criticized some Maryland school districts for not taking advantage of a state testing program and federal stimulus money to enhance safety in the classroom. On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Education reported there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. Since schools reopened, at least 16,559 students have had to quarantine, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. “The...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO