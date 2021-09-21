CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlyn Dever On Critic Reactions To ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ [Interview]

By Gregory Ellwood
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShooting a movie musical can be as complicated as an action blockbuster dominated by green screens and CG visual effects. For the past few decades, directors, for the most part, have preferred to have their stars sing live on set as opposed to lip-syncing a pre-recorded track. That often means an actor is singing their hearts out listening to the background music coming through an earpiece as their voices project acapella to a crew of often fifty or more people on set. That might intimidate many performers, especially those who haven’t sung publicly before, but not Kaitlyn Dever. The “Dear Evan Hansen” star says she was more focused on doing her character, Zoe Murphy, justice on the big screen.

'Dear Evan Hansen' makes its way to film

The creators of the movie version of "Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony-winning musical, felt they had some explaining to do. The smash-hit Broadway show is about a teenager who perpetuates a cruel lie, one that convulses a grieving family. But it has left open-ended a crucial concern: How does an audience empathize with a main character responsible for such gratuitous suffering?
Watch Dear Evan Hansen Online Streaming For Free

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming young-adult teen drama based on the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name. The film's screenplay has been adapted from the original stage musical script by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Meanwhile, the stage production was itself based on a book by Steven Levenson.
Dear Evan Hansen an overly ambitious misfire

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, has its heart in the right place and is a film with good intentions that wants to provide a voice for many of the problems facing teenagers today. Even the best intentions go awry, which is the case with “Hansen.”...
Kaitlyn Dever
Amy Adams
Kaitlyn
Connor Murphy
Ben Platt
The Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' on Youth and Mental Health

'Let's Talk About It: Youth and Mental Health — A Conversation with the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen and PEOPLE' features actors Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and more having an honest conversation about mental health. Moderated by PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the panel also includes Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino and Nik Dodani, along with expert Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, founding President and Medical Director of Child Mind Institute.
Is Dear Evan Hansen Based on a True Story?

Written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is a coming-of-age musical drama based on the eponymous 2015 Tony Award-winning stage musical. It deals with the trauma of social anxiety and a series of events caused by a lonely teenager manipulating a classmate’s death in a desperate bid to be accepted by his peers and crush.
"Dear Evan Hansen" can not recapture stage magic

Besides the expected superhero films, the genre that seems to be all the rage in 2021 is musicals. This year sees several different variations of the movie musical, featuring original concepts (“Annette”), musical variations of classic tales (Amazon’s “Cinderella”), Broadway adaptations (Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” and Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick… Boom!”), and even remakes of Broadway adaptations (Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”). Slotting right in with the rest of the Broadway pack is the film adaptation of the modern stage musical sensation: “Dear Evan Hansen.”
'Dear Evan Hansen' Opens On A Quiet Weekend

The current state of the box office can best be described as polarized. On one hand, last weekend was the lowest grossing weekend at the box office since June, and if it drops further this weekend it could be the lowest since May. On the other hand, we’re witnessing a dream run for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opened better than expected and is now holding better than expected. It is on the cusp of passing its fellow Marvel blockbuster Black Widow as the year’s top grosser, and by the end of the weekend should be nearing $200 million. The overall market may be slumping, but individual films are still shining.
Review: Dear Evan Hansen

Grade: B- When Dear Evan Hansen first hit Broadway, it put Ben Platt on the map as the teenage nobody that just wanted to be seen. His career skyrocketed in the last decade and he went on to star in a couple of the Pitch Perfect movies and more recently, The Politician TV series. If Ben Platt became so popular on Broadway, why not cast him as the lead role in the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical. Even though today is his 28th birthday, the makeup department gave him these unkempt curly locks like a lot of awkward teenagers have when they don’t know what really makes him look good. If you have a hard time getting past how old Platt looks, just remember Hollywood has been casting older adults for high school roles for a century. Most notables are Stockard Channing, who was 33 years old playing a senior in another musical, Grease and Alan Ruck in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, who was 29.
How Ben Platt Became Evan Hansen for Dear Evan Hansen

Actor and musician Ben Platt is so closely associated with the role of awkward and anxious teenager Evan Hansen – he came onto the musical Dear Evan Hansen during workshops and originated the role on Broadway – that it’s sometimes hard, especially among musical theater lovers, to remember they’re two separate people. It’s not just that Platt has been with Evan for so long, but that he has portrayed him with such unforgettable power and raw emotion – enough, it turns out, to nab him a Tony.
[Review] Oh, 'Dear': The 'Evan Hansen' Movie Is Garbage.

With A Bonkers Story, A Tone-Deaf Message And A Lead Too Old For The Role, Hollywood’s Take On The Hit Broadway High School Musical Fails To Make The Grade. Director: Stephen Chbosky. Writer: Steven Levenson. Cast: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams. Opens: Wide. Stop me if you’ve...
Gino talks with star of 'Dear Evan Hansen'

It's been a hit on Broadway. Now, the popular "Dear Evan Hansen" is a movie. Gino had the chance to sit down with one of the stars of the new film out this weekend.
'Dear Evan Hansen' Interviews With Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg & More

Dear Evan Hansen cast members Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg and Director Stephen Chbosky join CinemaBlend’s Broadway expert Corey Chichizola to discuss the hit musical’s exciting new film adaptation. They discuss their favorite songs, how Ben Platt felt about going to such an emotional place again, some of the key differences between the film and the Broadway production, and more.
Dear Evan Hansen Star Danny Pino On Parenting And Communication [Exclusive Interview]

(from left) Larry Mora (Danny Pino) and Cynthia Murphy (Amy Adams) in Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky. Communication is a big word that is often associated with the efficacy or dysfunction of a relationship. This can be with a partner, a friend, co-workers, and ever our kids. The last one is huge. How well do we communicate with our kids? If we aren’t able to do that efficiently, then do we even know them? Then if we don’t know them, then how can we care for them? This is a question that a family has to deal with in the upcoming musical drama, Dear Evan Hansen.
Drew Barrymore Interviews 'Dear Evan Hansen' Cast As Iconic Josie Geller In Hilarious Video

Drew Barrymore reprised her ‘Never Been Kissed’ character for a new segment! Watch budding journalist Josie Geller chat with the cast of ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’. Drew Barrymore revived one of her most beloved film roles for an interview with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen. The actress, 46, stepped back into her prom dress as Josie Geller from her 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed, which followed the star as a young journalist who returned to her old high school as an undercover student to research teen culture.
Entertainment critic Derek Sante previews 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Foundation'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From stage to screen, "Dear Evan Hansen" and its songs are sweeping the nation. This story or a young man choosing a new story and new reality for himself teams with heart and sadness. The viewer can't help but make the connections and place the faces from their own world. Talking to star Kaitlyn Dever, she tells us more.
Awkward, slow 'Dear Evan Hansen' stumbles as a film

TUCSON, Ariz. — With its Tony-studded Broadway pedigree, "Dear Evan Hansen" seemed like instant Oscar material. Instead, it's a more than two-hour public service announcement about why not all stage musicals should be adapted to film. Ben Platt reprises his Broadway role, and his sense of empathy and incredible singing...
WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Dear Evan Hansen” isn’t the love letter it should have been. Here and there, there are glimpses of the stage production’s brilliance but this film adaptation hinges on Ben Platt’s ability to make you believe he’s a naïve high school student. Frankly, he’s too old to play the student who concocts a lie to soothe the parents of a classmate who died by suicide.
