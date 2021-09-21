Kaitlyn Dever On Critic Reactions To ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ [Interview]

Grade: B- When Dear Evan Hansen first hit Broadway, it put Ben Platt on the map as the teenage nobody that just wanted to be seen. His career skyrocketed in the last decade and he went on to star in a couple of the Pitch Perfect movies and more recently, The Politician TV series. If Ben Platt became so popular on Broadway, why not cast him as the lead role in the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical. Even though today is his 28th birthday, the makeup department gave him these unkempt curly locks like a lot of awkward teenagers have when they don’t know what really makes him look good. If you have a hard time getting past how old Platt looks, just remember Hollywood has been casting older adults for high school roles for a century. Most notables are Stockard Channing, who was 33 years old playing a senior in another musical, Grease and Alan Ruck in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, who was 29.

