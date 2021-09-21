Kaitlyn Dever On Critic Reactions To ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ [Interview]
Shooting a movie musical can be as complicated as an action blockbuster dominated by green screens and CG visual effects. For the past few decades, directors, for the most part, have preferred to have their stars sing live on set as opposed to lip-syncing a pre-recorded track. That often means an actor is singing their hearts out listening to the background music coming through an earpiece as their voices project acapella to a crew of often fifty or more people on set. That might intimidate many performers, especially those who haven’t sung publicly before, but not Kaitlyn Dever. The “Dear Evan Hansen” star says she was more focused on doing her character, Zoe Murphy, justice on the big screen.theplaylist.net
