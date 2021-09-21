CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quintez Cephus — Lions

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UW wide receiver Quintez Cephus had a brilliant first-quarter drive against the Packers, hauling in a 46-yard catch to get his team inside the red zone, then caught a 5-yard pass on the left side of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. He narrowly missed bringing down...

Two games into the season, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is still trying to find a foundation for his struggling defense. After giving up 41 points in a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions allowed 35 in an 18-point loss on Monday night. Only the Atlanta Falcons (80) have allowed more points in their first two games than Detroit.

