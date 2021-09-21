Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+
The popular streaming device manufacturer Roku has announced its new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Streaming Stick 4K+ streaming products. Roku states that its latest streaming products provide users with a choice of affordable small-form factor streaming devices. Additionally, the company also announced its Roku OS 10.5 operating system that includes updates to get users to their content as quickly as possible, and it also provides voice control improvements.www.cepro.com
