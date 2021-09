Thousands of wildfires have already burned in California and the as a historic drought is making the fires more difficult to fight. Fire survivors whose homes burned often have to wait months for emergency housing. One nonprofit run entirely on volunteer efforts has provided 96 donated RV's to families who would otherwise be homeless. We spoke with founder James "Woody" Faircloth to talk about his nonprofit, EmergencyRV.org.

