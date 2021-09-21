CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

Cover picture for the articleDespite indications early Tuesday for a market rebound from Monday's selloff, it is our opinion that the bounce, should it hold, would now be within negative trends that lack bottoming signals at this point. Thus, we suspect said bounce may be prone to failure. As such, we are shifting our...

Street.Com

Jabil Inc.

The change in the FOMC's projections in just three months' time tell us one thing: those sitting on the committee just do not know any more than do the rest of us. COVID numbers stopped improving a while ago, even with ever-improving rates of vaccination. Just what is going on here?
Street.Com

Higher Yields and Other Factors Might Spell a New Environment for Tech Stocks

After months of equity and bond markets adopting a "boy who cried wolf" mindset towards predictions of high, non-transitory inflation, investors finally seem to be a little worried that there might indeed be a wolf lurking in the hills. That, together with high valuations for many names, supply-chain headaches, growing...
Street.Com

Affirm Holdings Merits Even Higher Sell Stops in Our Latest Analysis

For his final Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer checked in with Max Levchin, co-founder and CEO of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) , an online payments company. When asked how higher interest rates would affect his company, Levchin said that as rates go up, things actually...
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
Street.Com

InMode Stock Has Soared but a Top Is Not Visible

I have not reviewed the charts of InMode (INMD) since March 20 of 2020 here, where I wrote that, "There is a saying that if you don't attack you will never earn a Navy Cross, but if you don't see a base pattern you probably won't buy a stock too soon. I would wait before buying INMD."
Street.Com

I'm Very Optimistic About the Potential for Great Trading In the Fourth Quarter

The market correction that started in early September is continuing as we wrap up the worst-performing month in a year. The process is progressing, but the bottoming process is exceedingly difficult to time. What is particularly difficult right now is that there is still a very wide gulf between big-cap stocks and much of the rest of the market. Nearly half of the stocks in the Nasdaq composite are down more than 20% from highs, and around 60% of all stocks are trading under their 200-day simple moving average of price. Yet, despite the poor action in so many stocks, we still keep hearing about bubbles. The only thing in a bubble is some of the indexes.
Street.Com

Atkore Is Ready to Charge Higher: Here's Our Strategy for the Stock

The stuff that Atkore (ATKR) makes -- steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems, and building components -- seem to be in demand. On top of that, its charts are bullish. Let's work up a strategy to go long. In the daily...
MarketWatch

Olaplex stock jumps 22% at trading debut

Shares of haircare company Olaplex Holdings Inc. jumped 22.1% out of the gate, as trading began on Thursday. Olaplex's IPO priced at $21 a share, exceeding the proposed price range of $17-to-$19 per share, which had been raised earlier this week from $14-to-$16 per share. Olaplex is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "OLPX." The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Olaplex joins a slew of companies that have recently gone public, including Warby Parker and Amplitude just this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.6% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.1% for the period.
Street.Com

Cooperman: Stock Plunge Unlikely, But 10% Slide Possible

Investment icon Leon Cooperman doesn’t see a major tank for the stock market in the near future, but a 10% correction could happen anytime, says the CEO of Omega Advisors. The S&P 500 hasn’t endured a 10% correction since the plunge during the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It has almost doubled since hitting a trough March 23, 2020. The index closed at 4,313 Thursday, down 1%.
Street.Com

How Bad Is This Market? It Depends on How You Look at It

Stocks stumbled around for most of the day, but huge sell orders hit in the final minutes of trading and drove the indexes to the lows of the week. This is the second large selloff in three days and was likely intensified by the end-of-the-quarter positioning. Although the Dow dropped...
Street.Com

2 Key Index Support Levels Violated as Insiders Increase Selling Activity

With Tuesday's market selloff, the charts of two large-cap indexes closed below support while several crossed back below their 50-day moving averages. This leaves the indexes in a mix of bearish and neutral near-term trends. On the data front, the selloff failed to push the McClellan 1-Day OB/OS Oscillators into...
Street.Com

Robinhood Stock Vulnerable as Insider Shares Unlocked: J.P. Morgan

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report shares fell Wednesday, after J.P. Morgan said the stock is vulnerable, as more insider shares from the July IPO are unlocked in coming months. In addition, trading activity is slowing on Robinhood’s platform more so than on competitors, J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington wrote...
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
Street.Com

Growth Stocks Slammed on Intense Rotational Correction

The corrective action that started in early September has been playing out in various forms for more than three weeks now. For the second time during that period, the selling intensified and produced a sharp drop in broad selling. The drop was sharp enough for the Nasdaq 100 to undercut the lows it hit on Monday, Sept. 20, but the Russell 2000 has held up relatively well and is still substantially above the levels that it hit on that day.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Gains As Cathie Wood Dumps $270 Million in Shares Ahead of Q3 Deliveries

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher Wednesday after long-time supporter Cathie Wood dumped around $270 million shares worth of the clean-energy carmaker amid yesterday's tech-sector selloff. Wood's Ark Investment Management's most recent trading update shows that three of her funds, including the $21.4 billion Ark Innovation ETF...
