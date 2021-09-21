Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

The market correction that started in early September is continuing as we wrap up the worst-performing month in a year. The process is progressing, but the bottoming process is exceedingly difficult to time. What is particularly difficult right now is that there is still a very wide gulf between big-cap stocks and much of the rest of the market. Nearly half of the stocks in the Nasdaq composite are down more than 20% from highs, and around 60% of all stocks are trading under their 200-day simple moving average of price. Yet, despite the poor action in so many stocks, we still keep hearing about bubbles. The only thing in a bubble is some of the indexes.

