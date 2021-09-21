Have you ever misspelled your name?

It’s nice to have a name you can remember. I live a mile from where I was born. I had no choice. My mother said nuts didn’t fall far from the tree. I grew up amid people named Nelson, Olson, Hanson, Sorenson, Knutson, Gulbrandson, Jacobson, Peterson, Madson, Thompson, Hendrickson, Larson, Jenson, Erickson, Swenson, Christenson, etc. and I still have difficulty pronouncing names that don’t end in “son.” I’ve managed to get my last name right over 83% of the time, although I misspelled it on a condolence left on a funeral home’s website. Somehow, my fingers turned me into Al Barr. “Check your work,” my teachers constantly reminded me. Did I listen? Apparently not. I’m sure people were wondering, “Who the heck is Al Barr?” Probably fewer than would have been wondering, “Who the heck is Al Batt?”