FORECAST: From tranquil to unsettled weather

It’s still going to be warm out there Friday and Saturday and then once Sunday and early next week comes around temperatures will feel a little more like fall than what we had this week. Wea re looking at a humid weekend. Dew points are going to be low for your Friday and then they rise between 60-70 degrees again. We started the week off with blue skies but yesterday we were partly cloudy, more sunshine returns today. Winds will be between 5-10mph Friday. The rain will hold off until we get into the weekend so enjoy the dry weather conditions for one more day, we still need some rain though and we’ve got some on the way. Temperatures Friday will be in the lower 80s. Overnight Friday temperatures will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO