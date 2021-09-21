CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: From tranquil to unsettled weather

Eyewitness News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur tranquil weather will turn unsettled this week. Here's a Tuesday morning weather update.

Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: From crisp and cool to potentially unsettled...

As we close out September today, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be a brief shower or sprinkle, but most of the time will be dry. Today will also be the coolest day of the week with highs 60-65. In fact, temperatures may not rise out of the 50s in the Litchfield Hills.
Live weather forecast from Vigo County Conservation Days

It’s still going to be warm out there Friday and Saturday and then once Sunday and early next week comes around temperatures will feel a little more like fall than what we had this week. Wea re looking at a humid weekend. Dew points are going to be low for your Friday and then they rise between 60-70 degrees again. We started the week off with blue skies but yesterday we were partly cloudy, more sunshine returns today. Winds will be between 5-10mph Friday. The rain will hold off until we get into the weekend so enjoy the dry weather conditions for one more day, we still need some rain though and we’ve got some on the way. Temperatures Friday will be in the lower 80s. Overnight Friday temperatures will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: A cool start to October, but a weekend warm-up is on the way!

September will go into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.39” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The Evening News

WEEKEND WEATHER: An unsettled week ahead

  The first full week of Fall had much more of a summer-like feel with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Now that we’ve made it to the first weekend of October, which includes the Harvest Homecoming Parade, I expect some change back closer to normal. Unfortunately, this comes with...
