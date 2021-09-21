CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Metallica Played a Second Surprise Club Show, This Time in Chicago – Video + Set List

By Joe DiVita
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second time in less than a week, Metallica played a surprise club show, this time at The Metro in Chicago. The gig was announced just hours before the performance was set to take place, with tickets priced at $19.83 to commemorate the last time Metallica were onstage at The Metro — 1983, at the beginning of their now historic career. That night nearly four decades ago is significant in the band's history, as two song performances ("No Remorse" and "Metal Militia") were used on the Cliff 'Em All DVD and the entire show footage was later released as part of the Kill 'Em All deluxe boxset.

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.5 KATS

Incubus Return to ‘Morning View’ House for 20th Anniversary Livestream

The year was 2001 and Incubus all moved into an ocean-adjacent home in Malibu to work on their Make Yourself follow-up album, which was named Morning View after the street it was located on. Now, 20 years later, well after the record became a big success for the band, Incubus will return to their onetime digs for a special livestreamed performance celebrating the album.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Watch the Rolling Stones’ New ‘Troubles A’Comin’ Video

The Rolling Stones released another previously unheard track recorded during the sessions for their 1981 album Tattoo You. “Troubles A'Comin,” originally released by the Chi-Lites in 1970, is one of nine recordings added to Tattoo You for the anniversary edition, which arrives on Oct. 22 and also includes the band’s 1982 appearance at Wembley Stadium in 1982.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Unusual Effects Pedal Makes Your Guitar Sound Like Farts

Do you want your guitar to sound like farts instead of, you know, a guitar?. Well, you're in luck. Musician and sound tinkerer Steve Gadlin has created The Fart Pedal, an unprecedented guitar effects unit that gives players the ability to "lace [their] signature sound with some truly epic farts," according to the inventor.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Louisville, IL
94.5 KATS

Watch Sound Imitator Michael Winslow’s Jaw-Dropping Recreation of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’

We've seen plenty of interesting covers of Led Zeppelin songs over the years, but sound effects creator Michael Winslow has put his stamp on the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love" in a manner that's sure to wow you. During an older appearance on a Norwegian talk show, Winslow displayed his impressive talents mimicking just about every instrument and vocal in Led Zeppelin's arsenal.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Drowning Pool Push Tour With Ill Nino + (hed) p.e. to 2022

Another planned tour for 2021 is now being moved to 2022. This time, it's the Drowning Pool, Ill Nino, (hed) p.e. and Evolution Empire run that was scheduled to kick off this week that will now be moving into the new year. Tour headliners Drowning Pool posted a message on...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Ghost Release New Song ‘Hunter’s Moon’

Ghost released a new song, “Hunter’s Moon,” which will be heard on the soundtrack for the upcoming horror movie Halloween Kills, arriving on Oct. 15. You can hear the song below. The song offers a hint at what the band’s fifth album might sound like; work was completed earlier this...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#San Francisco#The Second Time#Set List#The Independent
94.5 KATS

A Dog Played Fetch Onstage During Sublime With Rome’s Riot Fest Set

He don't practice Santeria, but he sure can catch a ball! During Sublime With Rome's Riot Fest performance over the weekend, the band welcomed a surprise guest as a dog joined them onstage while they were performing "Santeria." The intrusion appeared quite welcome though as someone was playing fetch with...
PETS
94.5 KATS

K.K. Downing Couldn’t Cut Ties and ‘Leave It All in the Past’

Nearly a decade after leaving Judas Priest, a band he helped form, guitarist K.K. Downing found himself at a crossroads in 2019. His attempts to perhaps rejoin the band had been rebuffed, so he made the decision to move forward and form his own group, one that unapologetically calls on his past sound and influences. The band's name, KK’s Priest, made it pretty clear what the music would sound like.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Dave Grohl Lends His Stage Throne to Metal Bassist Shot in Leg

Greyhawk bassist Darin Wall, who was shot in the leg when confronting an attacker outside of a music venue earlier this month, recently received what's perhaps the most exciting furniture loan of all time — Foo Fighters bandleader Dave Grohl sent him his stylized throne to use onstage. It's the very same one Grohl employed himself after breaking his leg in 2015.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
94.5 KATS

AC/DC Look Back in Nostalgic ‘Mists of Time’ Video

AC/DC history becomes museum-worthy in the band’s new “Through the Mists of Time” video. The digitally assembled clip zooms through an ornate gallery of famous artwork, including "The Mona Lisa," alongside various vintage band images. (Late singer Bon Scott and late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young appear in several of the photos, which occupy their own wing of the space.)
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Hayley Williams Compares Paramore Album to Metallica’s ‘Some Kind of Monster’

Singer Hayley Williams recently compared her band to Metallica in a message celebrating the 12th anniversary of Paramore's 2009 album, Brand New Eyes. Released that year on Sept. 29, Brand New Eyes arrived at time when Paramore, then encountering a surge of success that was their biggest yet, were undergoing a difficult period of conflict between band members. The circumstances led to guitarist Josh Farro and drummer Zac Farro leaving the emo-indebted pop-rock group the following year. (Zac returned to the band in 2017.)
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

17 Hilarious Rock + Metal Commercials

Commercials are the armpit and/or butt crack of entertainment, especially when they try to be funny. Most TV ads are filled with cringe like bad dancing, abominable animation or quippy lines scavenged from the cutting room floor of whatever comedy series is trendy. However, these metal commercials aren’t just funny — they’re actually worth watching.
TV & VIDEOS
94.5 KATS

When a Pre-Fame Dave Grohl Played Drums With Iggy Pop

Dave Grohl recalled the moment early in his career when he was unexpectedly chosen to perform with Iggy Pop. Long before his success with Nirvana or the Foo Fighters, Grohl played in the Washington, D.C. punk band Scream. “I was a professional musician making $7 a day, fuckin’ rolling around in some rust bucket with six other stinky dudes,” he explained during a conversation with Howard Stern. “It was fuckin’ great, dude.”
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy