Metallica Played a Second Surprise Club Show, This Time in Chicago – Video + Set List

For the second time in less than a week, Metallica played a surprise club show, this time at The Metro in Chicago. The gig was announced just hours before the performance was set to take place, with tickets priced at $19.83 to commemorate the last time Metallica were onstage at The Metro — 1983, at the beginning of their now historic career. That night nearly four decades ago is significant in the band's history, as two song performances ("No Remorse" and "Metal Militia") were used on the Cliff 'Em All DVD and the entire show footage was later released as part of the Kill 'Em All deluxe boxset.