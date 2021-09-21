CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RocketCake 4.2

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocketCake is a free web editor for creating responsive websites. For beginners and professional web developers. No programming needed. No need to learn any HTML or CSS. Just click, drag'n'drop or type. But of course, you are still free to mix in your own code, if you like. Edit the website as it appears on your device. Switch at any time to view and editor it as on any other tablet, PC or mobile. Rocket Cake has built in support for all important HTML elements: image galleries, slideshows, resizable containers, stylish buttons, gradients, HTML 5 video, audio, and more.

