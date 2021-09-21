Punta Gorda motorcyclist in critical condition after Monday evening crash
A Punta Gorda motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a tow truck Monday evening. The tow truck, driven by a 57-year-old Cape Coral man, was traveling north in the left lane of US-41 in Punta Gorda around 6:30 p.m. The motorcycle, driven by a 20-year-old Punta Gorda man, was traveling south in the right lane of US-41. The truck attempted a U-turn in front of the approaching motorcycle.www.winknews.com
