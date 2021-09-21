CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich Police identify juvenile making text threats

capecoddaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Monday they began an investigation after threatening messages were sent to a large group chat of Sandwich school students. The texts involved threats of violence against students in an unnamed school. Through an investigation, police were able to identify the phone’s owner and the juvenile responsible for sending […] The post Sandwich Police identify juvenile making text threats appeared first on CapeCod.com.

capecoddaily.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
