Public Safety

Harry Dunn's family reach damages settlement with US woman accused of killing him

By Kelly-Ann Mills
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn and their son's alleged killer have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages filed in the US.

American suspect Anne Sacoolas, who is charged with causing 19-year-old Harry's death by dangerous driving, was due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last minute postponement.

The Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger said an agreement had been "reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them".

Sacoolas, 44, was able to leave the UK following the fatal road crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019, after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US Government.

Harry Dunn was killed in a fatal crash ( Image: Universal News (Europe))

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Mr Seiger said a resolution in the civil claim means Harry's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will now turn their focus to the pending criminal case.

Mr Seiger said: "It has come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

Anne Sacoolas, the American diplomat's wife who fled to the US ( Image: Internet Unknown)

"It is never easy mounting a legal battle for justice abroad, let alone in the USA, but the family's courage and determination to see this through has been incredible.

"They have been supported throughout the claim by [former] (Foreign Secretary) Dominic Raab and his excellent officials at the FCDO and we are very grateful to them for all their help.

"We have been made aware that the US Government made no secret of their displeasure at the British Government's backing of Harry's family in bringing the claim."

The damages claim, brought against Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan, unearthed a great deal of previously unheard material, such as the State Department roles held by the couple at the time of the crash.

Harry with his brother Niall and their mum Charlotte ( Image: Sunday Mirror)

Alexandria District Court in the US state of Virginia heard the pair's work in intelligence was a "factor" in their departure from the UK, as they left for "security reasons".

Mr Seiger added: "The family feel they can now turn their attention to the criminal case and the long-awaited inquest into Harry's death which will follow the criminal case.

"There will also need to be a parliamentary inquiry into this scandal in due course.

Harry's mum Charlotte with her UK lawyer and spokesman Raad Seiger ( Image: Rowan Griffiths / Daily Mirror)

"Harry's family will never be able to move on from his loss, but they are more determined than ever to continue to move forward.

"This is a pivotal point in the campaign, a real milestone. But there is much work left to be done before justice for Harry can be said to be done."

Lawyers acting on behalf of Sacoolas have been approached for comment.

Telegraph

Harry Dunn’s parents: ‘Nothing will stop us from making sure Anne Sacoolas is held accountable’

There is a box in the living room of Charlotte Charles’s home near Banbury, Oxfordshire, which has remained untouched since her son Harry’s funeral two years ago. Inside are hundreds of unopened cards and tributes written by family and friends in the immediate aftermath of the death of the 19-year-old, who was killed in a head-on collision while out riding his motorcycle nearby RAF Croughton.
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s mother speaks of ‘relief’ after civil case resolution

The parents of Harry Dunn have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages with the woman alleged to have killed him. Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas in 2019, who later left the country claiming diplomatic immunity.
BBC

Harry Dunn: Family aim to 'forge ahead' with criminal case

Harry Dunn's family said they could now "forge ahead" with the criminal case into his death after a civil claim with the woman alleged to have killed him was resolved. Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.
BBC

Harry Dunn: Parents reach resolution in civil case against suspect

The parents of Harry Dunn have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages with the woman alleged to have killed him, the family's spokesman has said. Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was hit by a car driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s parents and Anne Sacoolas reach ‘resolution’ in damages claim

Harry Dunn’s parents and Anne Sacoolas, their son’s alleged killer, are said to have reached a “resolution” in a civil claim for damages.The Dunn family spokesperson, Radd Seiger, said both parties had “successfully” reached an agreement and Harry’s parents would now focus on a pending criminal case. Nineteen-year-old Harry died in a road crash accident outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.Ms Sacoolas was able to leave the UK following the crash after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf.She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident in December 2019. The...
Daily Mail

Biden promises to 'follow up' on Harry Dunn's death despite saying it was an accident after 19-year-old's family settle their civil court battle with the US spy wanted for killing him

President Biden insists a criminal case over the death of Harry Dunn is 'being worked on', after the tragic teenager's family settled in their civil court battle with the US spy wanted for killing him. Sat next to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Oval Office, the US president told...
BBC

Harry Dunn: Liz Truss raises case with US at United Nations Assembly

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has raised the case of Harry Dunn with the US Secretary of State during the United Nations General Assembly. Mr Dunn, 19, was killed when his motorbike was hit by a car driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas in 2019. The Foreign Office said Ms Truss...
WCTV

Tallahassee woman accused of plotting to kill ex-husband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is now facing federal charges after FBI agents say she arranged to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband. Gretchen Buselli went before a judge Friday afternoon and is expected back in court next week. She’ll be held in federal detention until then.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Wayne Couzens: The Met police officer who pleaded guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

The serving Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered marketing executive Sarah Everard will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty to the charges against him and faces life in prison following the harrowing murder that rocked the nation and sparked fresh calls for tougher police action on violence against women.At the beginning of Couzens’s two-day sentence hearing on Wednesday, the court heard how the married father-of-two used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard, 33, off a dark street in south London on 3 March as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

A 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports. Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with...
WORLD
