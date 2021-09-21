CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CO2 shortage bailout to last just three weeks in deal to avert supplies crisis

The Government has struck a deal with a major carbon dioxide supplier to avert shortages which have triggered food supply chaos.

Fertiliser firm CF Industries - which produces CO2 as a by-product - halted operations at two UK plants this week due to soaring gas prices.

CO2 is widely used in the food industry in the packaging process and for prolonging the shelf life of products like meat.

Industry figures have warned that shoppers would see shortages within 10 days if there was no intervention.

Ministers have agreed to shell out millions of pounds of taxpayers' cash to allow the firm to restart production at its plant in Billingham, Teesside.

The Government will pay the firm's operating costs for three weeks, whilst the market adapts to soaring gas prices.

It is understood that the cash will not be a loan and will not have to be paid back.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News: "It's going to be into many millions, possibly the tens of millions, but it is to underpin some of those fixed costs."

He added: "It's going to be temporary ... at the end of the day we need the market to adjust.

"The food industry know that there is going to be a sharp rise in the cost of carbon dioxide, probably going from something like £200 a tonne eventually up to closer to £1,000 a tonne, so a big, sharp rise."

It comes after several days of crisis talks between the company and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Kwarteng said: "This agreement will ensure the many critical industries that rely on a stable supply of CO2 have the resources they require to avoid disruption.

"The quick and decisive action we have taken to resolve the issue shows the seriousness with which we have approached it.

"In our ongoing response to manage the impact of global gas price rises, we will continue to protect businesses and consumers."

Earlier, Boris Johnson told reporters in New York that the Government was "talking to the energy companies, doing what we can to keep prices low" and making sure "that the supermarket shelves aren't empty".

He said there were "very, very good supply chains in the UK".

Food and Drink Federation chief Ian Wright said potential shortages of CO2 supply were "a real crisis" and warned that the system was under "the most strain it has ever been in the 40 years it has been there".

Poultry and pig production will begin to collapse by the end of this week, as well as bakery goods, he said.

He said: "We probably have about 10 days before this gets to the point where consumers, shoppers and diners notice that those products are not available."

