Police charge man with leaving scene of fatal crash

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old woman in Sabattus, Maine.

A home security system captured an image of a black pickup truck that police believe struck Renata Schalk of Sabattus and drove away early Sunday evening , police said. A police officer performed first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested on Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. He posted bail later that day at the Androscoggin Count Jail, officials said. A court clerk said there was no paperwork indicating whether he had a lawyer.