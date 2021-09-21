CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Val Chmerkovskiy on Olivia Jade Giannulli: She ‘Continues to Earn’ Her Experience on ‘DWTS’

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago

Olivia Jade Giannulli was trending during the season 30 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, and while not everyone was rooting for Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Val Chmerkovskiy has his partner’s back.

“I think this is a great experience for Olivia, but this is an experience that she has — and continues to — earn every single day,” the 35-year-old professional dancer told Us Weekly and other reporters after the Monday, September 30, premiere. “She came into the room with the desire to do her best, to learn the craft. She respects the show, she loves the show, she’s a fan of the show. All I want to do is teach her how to dance and let her shine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PsO5_0c39eX0u00
Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ ABC/Eric McCandless

Olivia’s casting on the ABC series came less than two years after she became the face of the nationwide college admissions scandal, with Loughlin, 57, and husband Mossimo Giannulli serving time for paying bribes to ensure the influencer and sister Bella Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California.

“Because everything else, her parents gave her: they gave her the talent, they gave her the look, they gave her the discipline,” Chmerkovskiy continued. “Now, she’s taken all the qualities that all the folks in her life gave her and she’s carrying them forward with a lot of pride and grace and I’m just a small part of her story. Her story’s gonna be long and prosperous and beautiful and I’m excited.”

During Monday’s premiere, Olivia, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, briefly addressed the controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh7PT_0c39eX0u00
Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ ABC/Maarten de Boer

“The last few years I’ve been wrapped up in a scandal,” she said. “I did step back from social media and just soaked in what everybody was saying. I’m not trying to pull a pity card, I just need to step forward and do better.”

While her parents didn’t appear to be in attendance on Monday, Bella, 22, was in the audience.

“It was great having my sister in the crowd — she’s my best friend in the world so her support is everything and it brings a level of comfort knowing my older sister is there watching me,” Olivia said. “I think the best advice she probably gave me was to just breathe before. [She texted me a long thing before, just to take a deep breath.”

During her post-show interview, she added that Chmerkovskiy has been “very patient” with her.

“I always say when we’re training, ‘If I were in your position, I would be so fed up with me,’” she said. “Because it takes me such a long time to finally process what he’s saying and what he’s instructing me to do but he’s super patient and obviously, we just get along really well. I think we have a similar vibe so it’s been a pleasure.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Lori Loughlin Hates Daughter Olivia Jade For Competing on 'DWTS?'

Olivia Jade Giannulli, one of the famous faces of the infamous College Admissions Scandal, joined "Dancing With the Stars" that shocked the entire US after almost a year of being MIA. Though she slowly returned to her social media pages a few months ago, it seems like the scandal has...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Popculture

Olivia Jade Giannulli Discovers That 'Dancing With the Stars' is More Difficult Than Rowing

Social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, has quickly learned that preparing for Dancing With The Stars is no easy task. The 21-year-old will compete for the mirror ball trophy in Season 30, which kicks off on ABC Monday. The show will give Giannulli a chance to re-introduce herself to a wider audience after her parents were jailed in connection with the 2019 college admissions scandal.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Sends Love To Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Before ‘DWTS’ Debut

‘Full House’ star Candace Cameron Bure sent love to former co-star Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade ahead of her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut on Monday. Candace Cameron Bure is rooting for Olivia Jade Giannulli ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut on September 20. The Full House alum, 45, hopped on Instagram Story on Monday to send love to the 21-year-old daughter of her former co-star Lori Loughlin.
CELEBRITIES
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Operation mirrorball trophy: Disgraced influencer Olivia Jade has been cast on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The casting of infamous beauty influencer-turned-fraudulent student-athlete Olivia Jade Gianulli on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS) has fans asking: “Whatever happened to predictability?”. Gianulli, the daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli, initially rose to fame in 2018 with her eponymous YouTube...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Mondays
Elite Daily

Olivia Jade Downplayed The College Admissions Scandal On DWTS And Twitter Is Pissed

Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars kicked off on Monday, Sept. 20. Fans couldn’t wait to watch the premiere because the lineup was jam-packed with celebrities, including Olympian Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Spice Girls member Mel C, and JoJo Siwa, who made television history by being the first contestant to have a same-sex DWTS partner. One star that caused controversy with her appearance, however, was Olivia Jade, whose parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, served time in prison for being involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal. While Jade referenced her family’s situation during the show’s premiere, she introduced herself by saying, “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” However, it seems many viewers didn’t agree with her. These tweets about Olivia Jade calling herself an “influencer” on DWTS prove people still haven’t forgotten about her parents’ infamous scandal.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Brian Austin Green Reveals How Dating Sharna Influenced His ‘DWTS’ Choice

For the love of dance! Brian Austin Green revealed how his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, influenced his decision to compete on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 48, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Wednesday, September 8, that although Burgess, 36, didn’t “convince” him to join the milestone season, it was something they talked about when they first met.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Tyra Banks Thinks Olivia Jade Is 'Very Brave' for Joining DWTS: 'I'm Actually Proud of Her'

Tyra Banks is glad to see Olivia Jade Giannulli as part of the celebrity cast on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The DWTS host and executive producer, 47, tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she's "proud" to see the 21-year-old influencer returning to the spotlight more than two years after the college admissions scandal that involved Olivia's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.
WWE
People

Olivia Jade Giannulli Says Mom Lori Loughlin Has Been a 'Huge Support' as She Joins DWTS Cast

Olivia Jade Giannulli is leaning on mom Lori Loughlin as she embarks on her latest adventure: Dancing with the Stars. The social media influencer, 21, is set to be one of the celebrity cast members on season 30 of the dance competition show, premiering Sept. 20 on ABC. Following the news of her casting on Wednesday, she told PEOPLE and other reporters that she has a big support system of family and friends going into filming.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Olivia Jade BASHED On Twitter For Saying She’s ‘Best Known’ As An Influencer During DWTS Debut!

Olivia Jade has got some guts. We’ll give her that!. The 21-year-old college admissions scandal beneficiary slash Instagram influencer has parlayed her infamy from that incredible controversy that saw her parents go to prison into a spot on Dancing with the Stars. And on Monday night, she let the world know exactly how she wants to be remembered — and how f**king easy it is for rich people like her to walk away from past problems seemingly without any consequences!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy