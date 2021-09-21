3 Tidbits Concerning Arkansas Football, Vito Calvaruso, Tyson Morris and Myles Slusher

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll and 3-0 on the season as they begin SEC play this weekend. In Sam Pittman’s second year at Arkansas, he already has Arkansas in the CBS game. When one considers Arkansas had won one SEC game in three years when he took over and coming off back-to-back 2-10 seasons what Pittman has done is incredible. Throw in dealing with COVID last spring and season it’s even more impressive.