CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska lawmakers may end session without approving maps

By GRANT SCHULTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoXm5_0c39dxnt00
FILE - in this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Sen. Mike Hilgers speaks before being elected as the speaker of Nebraska Legislature during the first day of the 2021 legislative session, at Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln. Hilgers the top leader of Nebraska's Legislature warned Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, that he will end the special session convened to draw new congressional and legislative maps if lawmakers fail to advance both measures by Saturday, a move that would likely delay the state's May 2022 primary election. (Justin Wan/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The top leader of Nebraska’s Legislature warned Tuesday that he will end the special session convened to draw new congressional and legislative maps if lawmakers fail to advance both measures by Saturday, a move that would likely delay the state’s May 2022 primary election.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers said he’d prefer to approve all of the redistricting maps in the current special session, but the Republican senator added that he’s not going to continue if lawmakers keep failing to reach an agreement.

Lawmakers remained at an impasse on Tuesday over how to redraw Nebraska’s congressional and legislative maps to adjust for population losses in rural areas and gains around Omaha and Lincoln.

Republicans hold a majority in the one-house, nonpartisan Legislature, but don’t have enough votes to overcome a filibuster led by Democrats and a few moderate Republicans, who argue that the maps are drawn to make it harder for them to win. Both measures have stalled in recent days, forcing lawmakers to start the process again.

Hilgers said he doesn’t want to waste the time of senators or the public if no one can compromise. The situation is unprecedented, he said, given the late release of population data from the U.S. Census Bureau because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that lawmakers have less time to reach a deal on district maps than they would in a regular session.

“I certainly want to get it done now, but I also want to get it right,” Hilgers said. “If we have one delayed election to get these right for the next ten years, then that’s a price I’m willing to pay.”

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said delaying the once-a-decade ritual would force county election officials to wait longer before they could start drawing precinct-level maps to fit within the new political boundaries. Aspiring candidates who want to run for office would encounter delays as well, because the window for them to file would get pushed back beyond its Jan. 5 opening.

Evnen, a Republican, said it would be “far better” for the state if lawmakers “completed their work this week.”

Lawmakers did give first-round approval Tuesday to new district maps for Nebraska’s Supreme Court justices and members of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. But Hilgers said he’ll still end the session unless all of the maps pending before lawmakers have advanced through a first-round vote on Saturday.

Ending the special session without any new maps would delay the decision until the 2022 session, which starts in January. Hilgers said it would “almost certainly” delay the state’s May primary election for U.S. House, legislative and local races. The next presidential and U.S. Senate primaries won’t be until 2024.

The Nebraska Supreme Court and Public Service Commission maps advanced fairly easily on Tuesday, although some rural senators raised concerns about the growing physical size of rural districts. They said they were particularly worried about the five-member commission, which regulates industries including broadband — a major priority in remote areas with poor service.

“I am concerned that without fair representation on the Public Service Commission across the state, we will continue to lose out on opportunities to grow Nebraska,” said Sen. Lynne Walz, of Fremont.

Former Speaker Mike Flood said some rural commission members may have “the hardest job in Nebraska politics,” because they represent the interests of such a huge area.

Under the maps that advanced on Tuesday, two members would represent 82 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, while the remaining three would cover the other 11, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas. Flood said he’d like to see the commission expanded, from five members to seven.

For the state Supreme Court, lawmakers approved a map that would give one justice more than half of the state. Six of the court’s seven justices represent specific areas of the state, while the court’s chief justice serves as an at-large member.

___

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nebraska OKs new congressional maps, keeps Omaha competitive

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Democratic presidential hopefuls could still have a real shot at claiming one of Nebraska’s electoral votes, despite Republican dominance statewide, based on new political maps approved Thursday. Nebraska passed congressional boundaries that would keep the Omaha-centered 2nd Congressional District competitive, even though Republicans pushed to draw...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska state senator tests positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker from Norfolk is self-isolating at home after he contracted the coronavirus. Sen. Mike Flood missed the final few days of the Legislature’s special session after testing positive on Monday. Flood, who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine in April, said his symptoms started...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Burgum presents blueprint for spending federal COVID funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday recommended legislators quickly spend most of the $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid the state received this year on infrastructure, economic development and other projects to avoid inflation and rising construction costs. The second-term Republican governor, in an address...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
City
Fremont, NE
The Associated Press

Iowa school district begins own COVID-19 testing program

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest public school system will offer drive-through COVID-19 tests starting next week, in an effort to counter rising virus infections since the governor discontinued a statewide testing program. Des Moines Public Schools officials said Thursday that they have entered an agreement with Nomi Health...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans reject last-ditch Indiana redistricting changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senate Republicans unanimously rejected on Thursday last-ditch attempts by Democrats to reduce the splitting up of several urban areas into multiple legislative districts that they argued dilute the influence of minority voters and city residents. Republican senators turned aside the proposals from Democrats for Senate districts...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota AG passes plane inquiry to accountability board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general says a request from a state lawmaker to investigate Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane should be handled by a board that’s responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct from state officials. Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba in February asked...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hilgers
The Associated Press

Texas GOP’s proposed statehouse maps aim to protect party

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans released their proposals to redraw maps for their own seats Thursday, and their aspirations for the statehouse mirrored their plans for congressional representation: Keep the party in power amid big demographic shifts. Democrats and Latino advocacy groups and others immediately protested, as the proposed...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Map#Nebraska Supreme Court#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#The U S Census Bureau#State#U S House#U S Senate#Flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Lamont puts Guard on standby as vaccine deadline looms

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont asked the National Guard on Thursday to be ready to help provide critical state services as a deadline looms for state workers to meet his COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State employees have until 11:59 p.m. on Monday to provide proof of vaccination or compliance with weekly testing...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

589K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy