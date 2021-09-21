CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

By RAMI MUSA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eh47_0c39dbd900
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, then Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya. On Tuesday, Sept. 21,2021, Libyan lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, a move that will throw long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty. Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence from the government of Dbeibah. (AP Photo/Hazem Ahmed, File)

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, throwing long-waited elections scheduled later this year into further uncertainty.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said after the vote, however, that his government would push forward with plans for elections in late December.

The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdullah Ablaihig, a spokesman for the legislature. He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence in Dbeibah’s government.

Ablaihig said Dbeibah’s government would work as a caretaker administration but gave no timeframe for the appointment of another government three months before parliamentary and presidential elections planned for Dec. 24.

Dbeibah said his government would complete “what it has started in order to save the nation and hopefully unite it.”

Speaking in a soccer ceremony in the western city of Zawiya, he said he backs holding elections according to schedule.

“We will not side with any party that wants to distract and destroy this nation,” the prime minister said, according to state-run LANA news agency.

Tuesday’s vote of no confidence is another challenge to December elections and impedes efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade of turmoil.

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed earlier this year to lead the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east.

The transitional government replaced two rival administrations — one based in the country’s east and another in the west — that had ruled Libya for years. Its main goal has been preparing the country for elections.

In a statement later Tuesday, the United Nations mission in Libya expressed concerns about the no-confidence vote, saying the government “remains the legitimate Government up until it is replaced by another Government through a regular process, following the elections.”

The mission urged lawmakers to focus on adopting a law for the legislative elections, and called for the parliament’s leadership to “advance efforts to build broad consensus on the emerging electoral legislative framework.” The statement was apparently referring to Speaker Aguila Saleh.

With mounting international pressure, the parliament earlier this month adopted a controversial presidential electoral law and said it is in the process of finalizing it for parliamentary elections.

However, the High Council of State, an executive institution that proposes electoral laws, complained that the law was adopted without consulting its members, which could derail the roadmap.

The delay in adopting election laws throws the election schedule into doubt.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The elections have been seen by many as a step forward to end the country’s divisions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Key Libya commander suspends duties ahead of December vote

Libya s powerful, east-based commander announced Wednesday he was suspending his role as leader of a self-styled Libyan army for the next three months — the clearest indication yet that he may be contemplating a run for president in December elections. If he runs, commander Khalifa Hifter would be a frontrunner in the Dec. 24 vote but his candidacy would stir controversy in western Libya and the capital of Tripoli the stronghold of his opponents, mostly Islamists Hifter’s forces had besieged Tripoli in a year-long campaign that tried to capture the city. The campaign ultimately failed last year,...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Libya's Eastern Parliament Pulls Confidence From Unity Government

TRIPOLI (Reuters) -Libya's eastern-based parliament said on Tuesday it had withdrawn confidence from the unity government, though it would continue to operate as a caretaker administration, signalling a threat to the months-long peace process. The vote in the House of Representatives exemplifies the wrangling between rival factions and state bodies...
WORLD
The Independent

Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Thai Lawmakers Vote On Law Against Torture, Disappearances

Thai lawmakers on Thursday gave initial approval to a law against torture and forced disappearances, after years of delay and criticism from rights groups. Activists have long accused authorities of state-sanctioned abductions and torture, and the UN says there have been more than 80 disappearances since 1980. The kingdom's criminal...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Govt#Abdul Hamid#Election#Benghazi#Ap#Libyan#Lana News Agency#North African#Presidential Council#United Nations#The High Council Of State#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

UN chief urges united action to prevent Myanmar catastrophe

The United Nations chief is urging unified regional and international action to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a large-scale conflict and multi-faceted “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Wednesday that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing and said it is urgent that regional and international countries help put Myanmar back on the path to democratic reform.When Myanmar’s army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, it claimed with scant evidence...
WORLD
The Independent

Greek prime minister: No intention of arms race with Turkey

Greece’s prime minister said Thursday that he has no intention of competing against Turkey in an arms race and hopes to resolve differences with the neighboring country through dialogue, but that Greece must defend its territory and sovereignty.Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments Thursday came two days after Greece signed a defense deal with France worth around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion), including the purchase of three French frigates for the Greek navy. “We cannot ignore the fact that we live in a very complicated neighborhood. It is a reality of geography which we cannot ignore,” Mitsotakis said during a Democracy Forum...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Former French president Sarkozy found guilty of illegal campaign financing, likely will avoid prison

PARIS — Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of having illegally financed his unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign and sentenced to one year in prison that can be served at home with electronic monitoring, marking another defeat in court for the 66-year-old. Sarkozy was already convicted and sentenced to prison in a separate trial earlier this year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Gambia delays report on ex-dictator Jammeh

The long-awaited findings of a probe into crimes committed under Gambia's former dictator Yahya Jammeh, which were to be released on Thursday, have been delayed, investigators said. A panel called the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) had been scheduled to ceremonially hand over its findings to President Adama Barrow. But the final report will now be released at a later date, a member of the TRRC told AFP, saying, "We are not yet ready." The TRRC was set up in 2017 following Jammeh's defeat to Barrow in elections in December 2016.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates, a European Union mediator announced Thursday. “We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached,” EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.Last week, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, saying that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia...
POLITICS
The Independent

Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic about defending" Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights.Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.The country has been one of the most popular routes for decades for smugglers to...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

588K+
Followers
322K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy