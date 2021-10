There are two notable absentees from Vancouver’s training camp in defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson, who remain unsigned. However, it appears contract talks between the Canucks and their representatives at CAA are starting to improve. Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports that some progress was made on both fronts Thursday, while Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK and The Athletic adds that Hughes’ deal is closer to be being completed out of the two even though they are being done together. In the latest "TSN Insider Trading" segment, TSN’s Darren Dreger mentions that the state of discussions could be classified as “grinding,” so there is clearly some work still to be done.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO