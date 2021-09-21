CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle set to return to work after Lilibet's birth to star in 24-hour TV show

By
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

Meghan Markle is set to return to work with her first public appearance since the birth of daughter Lilibet.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry will join a team of celebrities for a 24-hour global TV show in New York City on Saturday.

The Global Citizen Live event, which is being screened on BBC, will be recorded live from the Great Lawn in New York's Central Park.

The organisers say the Sussexes' appearance is to "continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere".

The event organisers also call them "two of the strongest voices on vaccine equity".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8plL_0c39cAkB00
Meghan and Harry, who will be making a public appearance on Saturday ( Image: PA)

Their appearance at Global Citizen Live will mark Meghan's first public engagement since Lilibet was born on June 4.

Since then she has only been seen in photos, such as the couple's Time magazine shoot published last week, and in a video to mark her 40th birthday in August.

Both Harry and Meghan have spoken out about vaccine equity in the past and in May, Harry made an appearance Vax Live - a concert in California to promote the sharing of vaccines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qb0iv_0c39cAkB00
Harry and Meghan have spoken out about vaccine equity in the past ( Image: Getty Images)

The couple has also previously written an open letter to the chief executives of pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca urging them to redouble their support for the UN-sponsored Covax programme.

They called on all firms to temporarily suspend intellectual property rights applied to Covid vaccines, and for a "global public-private collaboration" so production methods for the jabs can be shared.

Their intervention into the global debate about the vaccine rollout came on the second birthday of their son Archie, and separately they asked those wanting to mark this to donate funds to support Covax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0lj8_0c39cAkB00
Prince Harry at the Vax Live event in California in May

Meghan and Harry's trip to New York comes after they were named in TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in 2021.

The magazine praised the pair for having "compassion for the people they don't know", adding: "They don't just opine. They run towards the struggle."

Harry and Meghan, who say they are "humbled" to be on the list, appear in the new issue of the magazine alongside a short profile of them by chef José Andrés.

José is a founder of the World Central Kitchen, one of the charities the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation has been supporting.

He tells TIME : "Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent.

"That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are. They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production.

"Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean."

Comments / 5

Gilge Nelda
9d ago

no body will watch themmaybe other people not them she can't do anything without harryshe has to know everything he does

Reply
6
