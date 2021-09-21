CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing for Frankin Man Charged With Performing Lewd Act in Public Set for Tomorrow

By Aly Delp
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Franklin man accused of open lewdness outside a business in Franklin. Court documents indicate 36-year-old Kenneth Andrew Ritchey is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on September 22 on the following charges:

