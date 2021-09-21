CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Commissioner Study Session focuses on public library’s future budget

By AJ Raaska Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 9 days ago
The front of the Abilene Public Library. The library’s future budget was called into question during a recent city commission study session. AJ Raaska • Reflector-Chronicle

On Monday, Abilene City Commissioners held a study session to discuss two topics that will be on the agenda for future commissioners meetings. The topics included the Cereal Malt Beverage License for Family Dollar, located on 1709 N. Buckeye, and establishing a maximum Mill Levy for the Abilene Public Library.

With no public comments made, City Manager Ron Marsh jumped straight into the Family Dollar’s application. The application got pulled off of last week’s agenda due to the business failing their occupancy inspection.

“Family dollar has passed their (new) inspection and passed the temporary certificate of occupancy inspection, so they are now eligible to get their CMB license,”” Marsh said.

The decision for approving the license will be on next week’s city commissioner meeting agenda.

Following the quick update about Family Dollar, Marsh started his presentation about creating a maximum Mill Levy for the library. He started out saying that “one thing I want to point out, this is not an anti-library presentation.”

“It gives the library an opportunity to know what they are going to get every year and it allows the governing body to know what the library’s Mill Levy is going to be,” Marsh said.

The presentation focused on the three options the commissioner had moving forward to establish the maximum mill levy: 1. Adopt the ordinance to establish the limitation 2. Adopt charter ordinance allowing the library board to make a recommendation regarding the mill levy, but leaving the final decision to the City Commission 3. Adopt charter ordinance establishing different or new system.

After the presentation, commissioners shared their opinions and questions on the new proposal.

“I’m glad to see this occur,” Vice Mayor Dee Marshall said. “It will be very helpful.”

City Commissioner Trevor Witt asked if the commissioners should focus on option one as their choice.

“I would recommend option one,” Marsh said.

“So, when our team is working through the budget we know what we are going to have going into that budget season,” Witt said.

“It helps us to know what to expect,” Marshall added. “We don’t have them (library) walking in wanting more than we thought it would be.”

“What I found in other places I worked and this has been in effect, it helps the library cause it makes them budget for their wants in salaries and things,” Marsh added.

Marsh does note the library can always come to the commission and ask for the mill levy to be raised for a budget year, but it must be in a certain time frame for the required public announcements to be published in the paper.

City Commissioner Chris Ostermann brought up her first year as a commissioner in 2018 and how the library almost doubled their raises. She described it like the library was trying to evaluate the commissioners’ reactions for the change.

“I think this is probably past due and very much needed, so I appreciate (Marsh) for birddogging this and getting it going,” Mayor Brandon Rein added at the end.

During the meeting, Marsh did note that he will be contacting the library director this week to set up a meeting, but first wanted to share the proposal with the commissioners before they had to deal with more “emotional” questions during a regular meeting.

Abilene, KS
