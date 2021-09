Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera doesn't mind the influx of taunting flags across the league through the first two weeks of the NFL season. "The idea behind the taunting rule is to prevent the bigger things, OK?" Rivera told reporters Tuesday. "We've had this example where one guy taunts a guy and then the guy comes back for a little payback, and next thing you know you've got a big fight on your hands - you got guys coming from left field hitting each other."

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO