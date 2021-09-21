CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College application season has arrived. Here’s how to handle it.

By AJ Raaska Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 9 days ago

While graduation can feel years away for high school seniors and juniors, the college application season just started with students across the country making the difficult decision of “What do I want to do after high school?” Parents and students both struggle with it.

But sorting through the facts and knowing the options can help both get a handle on it.

Statistics for after high school:

College and Trade Routes

The Kansas Board of Regents looks over six state universities, one municipal university, 19 community colleges and six technical colleges. The board’s job over sees and evaluate the administration of high education by public schools.

In 2020, Kansas Board of Regents awarded it’s graduating students with 13% Short-term certificates, 11% certificates, 22% associate degrees, 37% Bachelor’s degrees, 13% Master’s degrees and 3% Doctoral degrees.

In 2020, Kansas Board of Regents had 238,000 students enroll in their schools with 64% full time and 36% part time status.

The biggest age group to enroll in high education for 2020 are 20 to 24 years old and 55% of the enrollment population are females.

According to College Board, the Kansas universities with the top graduation rates include University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Baker University, Benedictine College and Bethany College.

Military Route

According to the Office of Defense, in 2018 the U.S. Military had 1.3 million active duty members with 35% Army, 24% Navy, 24% Air Force, 14% Marine Corps and 3% Coast Guard. The number does not include people enlisted with the National Guard.

In Kansas, the Army National Guard has more than 5,200 authorized soldiers within the state.

How to apply

Colleges and trade schools

Using University of Kansas as an example, an in-state freshman must meet these deadlines for their application.

November 1 for early action application

December 1 for freshman scholarships

February 1 for FAFSA priority

For KU students are eligible for assured admission into their College of Liberal Arts & Sciences or School of Social Welfare if they either: have a 3.25 GPA, no test scores required or ACT score of at least 21 and/or SAT score of at least 1060 plus a GPA of at least 2.0.

The application must include a list of senior year courses, self-reported grades & GPA and the $40 fee for applying to university.

Using Salina Technical College as an example, students can fill an online application to apply for the next term’s classes, currently people can apply for their Spring 2022 Technical Programs and general education courses. The college works on an open admission policy where they only require students to apply with a high school diploma or GED certificate.

Military

For those students wanting to enlist after high school, they must visit a local recruiters’ office and start preparing for the aptitude test.

As an U.S. citizen with a high school diploma or GED, they can enlist until they are 31 years old for Coast Guard, 28 years old for Marines, 39 years old for Navy, 34 years old Army and 39 for Air Force. Once the basic paperwork is completed, people must complete the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test, which may limit what branch a person can join.

Following all the paperwork & tests, candidates must complete a military entrance medical exam, which evaluates hearing, vision, height and weight. Once all elements are completed, an accepted student must take the oath of enlistment and wait for their basic training orders.

Update on FAFSA

According to the Office of Federal Student Aid, the government did change the application process for 2022-2023 FAFSA.

The online application got a visual update

Users can select their role - student, parent or preparer - before enter the FAFSA form

For families who don’t use IRS DRT, the Schedule 1 help topics will include all current exceptions for filing a Schedule 1. “Virtual Currency” will be removed from the exceptions

Drug convictions will no longer affect federal student aid eligibility, but students who select yes will need to fill out a worksheet that helps a student determine if their drug conviction should affect their ability to gain aid. Federal Student Aid does note that the worksheet answers should not affect a students’ eligibility for funds.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's colleges are handling COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One month into the fall semester, Kentucky’s major public universities have avoided large outbreaks of COVID-19 and helped their campuses reach vaccination rates that far exceed the rest of the state. But some critics think there’s still more to do to keep students, staff, faculty and their families safe.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Can Colleges Reform Their Police Departments? One Says Yes, and Here’s How

A University of Massachusetts at Amherst employee was walking from the campus recreation center to his office when someone called the police to report an “agitated Black male.” He felt powerless and scared, he later wrote, while detectives questioned him in the lobby of the building where he works as a case manager in the university’s disability-services office.
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CBS News

How one woman shed $350,000 in student loans — without a lawyer

From the moment she moved to Los Angeles for graduate school, Mis Loe found herself living what she describes as always being "one paycheck behind." The aspiring film producer had enrolled at the prestigious American Film Institute Conservatory in 2016, taking out loans to cover the more than $200,000 tuition cost, while working at a coffee shop and driving for Postmates to cover her living expenses. But despite working full-time hours, her monthly pay came in just below her expenses — $1,500 monthly rent, $800 for medication, $300 in car payments. Loe found herself falling further behind every month, putting daily needs like food and rent on her credit card.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Application#Benedictine University#Bethany College#Benedictine College#Technical University#College And Trade Routes#Kansas Board Of Regents#College Board#Kansas State University#Baker University#The Office Of Defense#The U S Military#Navy#Air Force#Marine Corps#Coast Guard#The National Guard#The Army National Guard#Fafsa#Ku
Daily Press

Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services selects its first military spouse liaison

Virginia has set up a state government post within the state Department of Veterans Services to serve as a point of contact for military spouses. Kayla LaFond, an active duty military spouse, will be the department’s first military spouse liaison. She’ll serve as an advocate for military spouses and recommend policies and legislation to the governor and General Assembly. She had been serving ...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Receive $420,957 Grant To Help Offset State COVID Penalties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant of $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools. The grant is meant to reimburse school districts that were financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, such as requiring masks. On July 28, 2021, the Broward County School Board voted to uphold its current Facial Covering Policy due to the rise in coronavirus cases. In August 2021, the Florida Department of Education began withholding $35,080 from the District’s funding allocation. Officials said, to date, $70,160 has been withheld by the state, with the most recent funding withheld on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
KRTV News

University of Providence reports an increase in new students

The University of Providence in Great Falls on Wednesday reported an increase in the number of new students. A news release says the school saw a 9% increase in the freshman class in the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences for the fall semester, making it the largest freshman class since 2018. Graduate student enrollment numbers increased by 50% overall.
GREAT FALLS, MT
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's colleges are handling COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One month into the fall semester, Kentucky’s major public universities have avoided large outbreaks of COVID-19 and helped their campuses reach vaccination rates that far exceed the rest of the state. But some critics think there’s still more to do to keep students, staff, faculty and their families safe.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

How one woman shed $350,000 in student loans — without a lawyer

From the moment she moved to Los Angeles for graduate school, Mis Loe found herself living what she describes as always being "one paycheck behind." The aspiring film producer had enrolled at the prestigious American Film Institute Conservatory in 2016, taking out loans to cover the more than $200,000 tuition cost, while working at a coffee shop and driving for Postmates to cover her living expenses. But despite working full-time hours, her monthly pay came in just below her expenses — $1,500 monthly rent, $800 for medication, $300 in car payments. Loe found herself falling further behind every month, putting daily needs like food and rent on her credit card.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
389
Followers
69
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy